Academics around the world call on PM Lee to drop case against New Naratif in open letter

A group of 52 academics from around the world sent an open letter to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (30 Sept), urging him to put an end to the police case against socio-political website New Naratif.

Last month, the Elections Department’s (ELD) filed a police report against New Naratif over an alleged breach of the Parliamentary Elections Act (PEA) during the July election.

The ELD, which is under the Prime Minister’s Office, said that five paid Facebook advertisements New Naratif put up during the election period contravened the PEA since the publication was not authorised by any candidate or election agent in the General Election to conduct election activity.

The police summoned the website’s founder and managing director, Dr Thum Ping Tjin, for investigations at Clementi Police Station on 21 Sept. The interview reportedly lasted about four-and-a-half hours. Police officers subsequently escorted the historian to his home, where they seized his laptop and mobile phone.

Several prominent individuals and organisations, including two political parties, came forward to express concerns over the action. This week, an open letter signed by 52 academic experts on Southeast Asia was sent to PM Lee.

Queen Mary University of London’s Dr Lee Jones, who organised the open letter, called the action against New Naratif a “clear attempt to intimidate independent media and potentially destroy Dr Thum personally.”

The academics who signed the letter expressed dismay at the government’s treatment of Dr Thum and his website and asked Mr Lee to “reform the Parliamentary Elections Act to narrow its scope and protect media freedom” on top of dropping the case against New Naratif.

Read the letter in full here: