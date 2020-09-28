Rapper Subhas Nair stands in solidarity with PJ Thum in wake of police report by ELD

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Rapper Subhas Nair is among prominent figures standing in solidarity with historian Dr Thum Ping Tjin after the Elections Department (ELD) lodged a police report against his New Naratif socio-political website for allegedly breaching the Parliamentary Elections Act (PEA) during the July election.

The ELD, which is under the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Sept 18 that five paid Facebook advertisements New Naratif put up during the election period contravened the PEA since the socio-political site was not authorised by any candidate or election agent in the General Election to conduct election activity.

The police summoned Dr Thum, the founder and managing director of New Naratif, for investigations at Clementi Police Station on Sept 21. The interview reportedly lasted about four-and-a-half hours. After that, police officers escorted the historian to his home and seized his laptop and mobile phone.

Several prominent individuals and organisations, including two political parties, have came forward to express concern over the action.

Nair told his followers on Instagram on Monday (21 Sept): “@newnaratif has always been for the people. It’s time now we stand in solidarity. The best way I know how is to support their work. Become a member now for as low as 52USD annually. I have been for a while now – it has enriched my life immensely.”

Nair, who is the elder brother of social media influencer Preetipls, condemned the “institutions & agents of state violence against the people” in his post before adding: “@pjthum we are with you”

The Singaporean also took part in Dr Thum’s podcast for New Naratif on Friday (Sept 25). He discussed his life, music and the positive change he wants to create with Dr Thum and Wake Up, Singapore’s Sean Francis Han. Watch the podcast in video form here:

Subhas Nair is a musician, activist, philosopher, athlete, and renaissance man. He came from truly humble beginnings and… Posted by New Naratif on Friday, September 25, 2020

