Home News About 2,000 people experienced severe adverse reactions to Pfizer, vaccines; should...

About 2,000 people experienced severe adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines; should not take second dose:

Those had developed allergic reactions are not allowed to retake the same type of vaccine.

FB screengrab: Lim Tean

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Approximately 2,000 individuals had developed severe allergic reactions due to the first dose of an mRNA , announced the Ministry of Health () on Friday (Jun 4). As a result, they are not allowed to retake the same type of vaccine.

MOH announced that after taking the first dose of the mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid)-based or Covid-19 vaccines, the individuals had developed anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction to certain food, medication or venom) or allergic reactions such as hives, face, eyelid, lip or throat swelling or generaised rash within seven days of vaccination.

“This group should not receive an mRNA-based vaccine again,” said MOH.

To better protect such individuals, MOH noted evaluating and accepting non-mRNA vaccines “that are more suitable to them.”

- Advertisement -

MOH expects to do so before the end of 2021, when the vaccines are authorised by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use in Singapore’s national .

On Saturday (Jun 5), MOH also took to Facebook to answer a few questions from the public regarding the severe adverse reactions to an mRNA vaccine and the -CoronaVac vaccine, a non-mRNA vaccine recently added to Singapore’s Special Access Route (SAR).

Under the SAR, Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization for its Emergency Use List () can be imported and supplied by private healthcare providers as unregistered vaccines for administering to individuals in Singapore.

To date, the comprises the following Covid-19 vaccines: , Moderna, Astra-Zeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Sinopharm and -CoronaVac.

- Advertisement -

MOH was asked why the Sinovac vaccine was allowed for SAR yet not included in the national or covered by the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (), a financial assistance scheme for individuals suffer from serious side effects after receiving a .

“These are two separate decisions,” said MOH.

“For vaccines to come under the national vaccination programme, it has to go through a rigorous evaluation of its safety and efficacy.

From global and local data, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines met these criteria,” said MOh, noting that they were waiting for “some outstanding data on the Sinovac vaccine to complete evaluation.”

- Advertisement -

“In the meantime, we will put the Sinovac vaccine under the Special Access Route so that private providers can draw on our existing stock to administer to individuals who wish to have it,” said MOH.

Those who were previously rejected from taking the mRNA vaccines due to allergic reactions can take the Sinovac vaccine free of charge.

If they decide to receive the Sinova-CoronaVac vaccine, the government announced reimbursing the individuals the fee imposed by the private clinics covering their costs.

“This is ultimately a private arrangement, though facilitated by the government. MOH will draw up guidelines on proper counselling, informed consent and safe management of patients,” said MOH./TISG

Read related: Those previously rejected or allergic to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be reimbursed if they opt for Sinovac

Those previously rejected or allergic to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be reimbursed if they opt for Sinovac

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man on Carousell pretends to be buyer to lure and confront seller who spewed vulgarities

Singapore -- After encountering a seller on Carousell who hurled vulgarities at him, an outraged man decided to pretend to be a different buyer in order to set up a confrontation. In a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 2), a netizen who...
View Post
Featured News

Shocked man questions NTUC after taxi driver neighbour appears unaware of Govt grant to cabbies

  Update:  In response to TISG’s media queries, Ms Tammy Tan, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited said:  All Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund (CDRF) given by the Government are used to subsidise the Taxi Hirers' daily rentals over and above CDG Taxi's taxi...
View Post
Featured News

Kind stranger on MRT helps elderly man return home when he got lost after haircut

Singapore – The story of how a kind stranger on the MRT helped an elderly man reach home safely after he got lost on his way back after a haircut has warmed the hearts of netizens. One Derick Khoo Yew Seng took...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent