- Advertisement -

Singapore – Approximately 2,000 individuals had developed severe allergic reactions due to the first dose of an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, announced the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Jun 4). As a result, they are not allowed to retake the same type of vaccine.

MOH announced that after taking the first dose of the mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid)-based Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, the individuals had developed anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction to certain food, medication or venom) or allergic reactions such as hives, face, eyelid, lip or throat swelling or generaised rash within seven days of vaccination.

“This group should not receive an mRNA-based vaccine again,” said MOH.

To better protect such individuals, MOH noted evaluating and accepting non-mRNA vaccines “that are more suitable to them.”

- Advertisement -

MOH expects to do so before the end of 2021, when the vaccines are authorised by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use in Singapore’s national vaccination programme.

On Saturday (Jun 5), MOH also took to Facebook to answer a few questions from the public regarding the severe adverse reactions to an mRNA vaccine and the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine, a non-mRNA vaccine recently added to Singapore’s Special Access Route (SAR).

Under the SAR, Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization for its Emergency Use List (EUL) can be imported and supplied by private healthcare providers as unregistered vaccines for administering to individuals in Singapore.

To date, the EUL comprises the following Covid-19 vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Astra-Zeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Sinopharm and Sinovac-CoronaVac.

- Advertisement -

MOH was asked why the Sinovac vaccine was allowed for SAR yet not included in the national vaccination programme or covered by the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP), a financial assistance scheme for individuals who suffer from serious side effects after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

“These are two separate decisions,” said MOH.

“For vaccines to come under the national vaccination programme, it has to go through a rigorous evaluation of its safety and efficacy.

From global and local data, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines met these criteria,” said MOh, noting that they were waiting for “some outstanding data on the Sinovac vaccine to complete evaluation.”

- Advertisement -

“In the meantime, we will put the Sinovac vaccine under the Special Access Route so that private providers can draw on our existing stock to administer to individuals who wish to have it,” said MOH.

Those who were previously rejected from taking the mRNA vaccines due to allergic reactions can take the Sinovac vaccine free of charge.

If they decide to receive the Sinova-CoronaVac vaccine, the government announced reimbursing the individuals the fee imposed by the private clinics covering their costs.

“This is ultimately a private arrangement, though facilitated by the government. MOH will draw up guidelines on proper counselling, informed consent and safe management of patients,” said MOH./TISG

Read related: Those previously rejected or allergic to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be reimbursed if they opt for Sinovac

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg