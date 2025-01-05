CHINA: In the heart of Qingji, China’s southwestern Chongqing municipality, one young man is turning heads for his flair in fashion and for using his charm and creativity to change lives.

Cheng Zhongkun, a 25-year-old live streamer, has amassed a staggering 800,000 followers on a major social media platform.

His unconventional method? He strides around in high heels and showcases the vibrant spirit of his village, all while selling oranges grown in the local orchards.

Since 2022, Cheng, who goes by the online handle @mingmokun—meaning “supermodel kun”—has captured hearts with his fun, fearless videos, often featuring him dancing and bonding with fellow villagers.

According to the South China Morning Post, his eye-catching antics entertain and also raise funds to help pay for his mother’s battle with cervical cancer.

From village boy to online sensation

Cheng’s journey to social media stardom began with a passion for dance, something he pursued even as a young boy in his village.

Growing up without his father—who moved to the city for work when Cheng was only two—meant he had to mature quickly. By age six, Cheng was already managing his daily routine and walking two hours to school each day.

Despite his fierce independence, Cheng faced bullying from his classmates, who ridiculed him for preferring activities like dancing and spending time with girls.

But while his peers mocked his choices, Cheng found support in his community. The elderly in his village admired his beauty and encouraged him to embrace his unique style, ultimately shaping his confident and authentic online persona.

“The Qingji villagers never judged me; they only praised me,” Cheng said. “They made me comfortable about being myself.”

A mother’s love and support

After graduating from Chengdu Sport University with a degree in dance, Cheng worked in fashion sales in Chengdu, China’s fashion capital. However, the call of home and the urgent need to care for his mother—who was diagnosed with cancer—brought him back to Qingji.

Cheng’s parents, who frequently appear in his videos, are proof of the family’s open-mindedness. His mother has never had an issue with his high heels, while his father jokingly claims he enjoys wearing them more than his son.

Cheng’s father affectionately refers to him as “both a boy and a girl,” and they share a deep respect for Cheng’s journey toward self-expression. “They have always supported me in everything,” Cheng says, reflecting on the strength his parents give him despite the challenges.

Uplifting the community

Cheng’s story is not just one of personal success but of giving back to the people who supported him.

Through live streaming, he has brought modern entertainment to his village, often organizing events like team bonding nights and even transforming a space into a temporary nightclub, inviting villagers to let loose and have fun.

Cheng’s connection with his village is further solidified by his friendship with 73-year-old Chen Changmei, a beloved local whose children, now working in the city, love seeing their mother’s joy in Cheng’s videos.

He also organized a Mother’s Day event to honour the women left behind to care for children or elderly family members. His videos, featuring him in high heels, also help promote the sale of the village’s oranges.

These seemingly small but impactful acts have raised funds for his mother’s treatment and boosted the local economy, bringing fresh attention to the hardworking villagers and their produce.

A symbol of resilience

Cheng Zhongkun has become a living embodiment of resilience, showing the world how to turn adversity into opportunity. As one villager put it, “He is a true demonstration of the saying, ‘People throw mud at me, but I grow flowers in that mud.’”

In a world that often feels divided, Cheng’s story reminds us of the power of self-expression, the importance of community, and the unshakable bond between a mother and her child.

Through his high heels and heart, Cheng continues to pave the way for a brighter future—for himself, his family, and his village.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)