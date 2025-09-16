A national service-themed museum is set to open by 2030

SINGAPORE: The National Service Pavilion, currently being built at NS Square, is expected to be completed by 2030. After its construction, the centrepiece of the square will tell the story of Singapore’s defence and national service as a tribute to past generations of national servicemen. It will also inspire the future generation to protect the country.

All about the reconstruction

In 2017, the government announced that the Marina Bay Float would be redeveloped to become a landmark named NS Square. In 2022, the National Day Parade took place at the Float for the last time, and the construction work began in March 2024.

After the reconstruction, NS Square will be the only venue for National Day celebrations. It will also be open to the public to enjoy activities that will enrich community-building, arts, culture, and sports.

Moreover, there would also be a national service-themed gallery. According to the government, the museum aims to present the stories of defence and national service through history and personal experiences.

What will the exhibition look like?

The exhibition will showcase equipment and materials from the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team (Police and Civil Defence) for visitors to understand Singapore’s security challenges and why it is important to protect the country. It will highlight the roles of the three main uniformed forces — armed forces, police, and civil defence — and will also tell stories from popular culture and present narratives without touching on controversies.

There would be five main exhibition zones in the museum:

The first zone will cover the colonial and post-war defence history.

The second zone will highlight the key decisions and comparisons related to early national service.

The third zone will showcase the reservists’ dual roles as citizens and soldiers.

The fourth zone will focus on how families and society support defence, showing national service as part of Singaporean identity.

The fifth zone will explore the question, “Why serve?” to encourage deeper thinking.

All the visitors will have immersive experiences with artefacts, lights, sound, interactive displays, and digital guides. Technologies like augmented reality and artificial intelligence will be used. Well-known national service songs will also be played. The museum will be designed for everyone — with wheelchair access, audio guides, and Braille signs.

The aim of the exhibition will be for people from all walks of life — students, new recruits, current and former servicemen, citizens, permanent residents, and foreigners — to learn about Singapore’s national defence.