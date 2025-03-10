MALAYSIA: Life’s hardships have not dampened the spirit of Nurulnoorazlina Che Nazlan, a single mother determined to secure a brighter future for her eight children despite her limited financial means. Since separating from her husband two years ago, the 37-year-old has taken on the role of sole provider, working as a café assistant at a nearby factory to earn RM60 (S$18) a day.

Even with the weight of financial struggles on her shoulders, she remains steadfast in prioritising her children’s education. “I always tell my children that education is the key to escaping hardship, and if they want to change their fates, they must study hard,” she told Bernama recently, as published by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Her unwavering belief in the power of education fuels her daily sacrifices. With her eldest pursuing studies at Universiti Malaysia Perlis, another in secondary school, three in primary school, and a five-year-old starting kindergarten alongside her youngest, she ensures that each of them has what they need to continue their learning journey.

The financial burden of raising eight children

Raising a family of eight on a limited income is no small feat, and every ringgit counts. The cost of school supplies alone amounts to about RM1,200, making the RM150 early schooling aid (BAP) allowance per child a much-needed relief. “I use the assistance money entirely for their school supplies. When all their supplies are in place, they are more motivated to study,” she shared in a recent article by FMT.

However, despite the aid, the family continues to face financial strain. The daily expenses of food, school necessities, and transportation add up quickly, making it difficult for Nurulnoorazlina to make ends meet.

The added challenge of medical expenses

Beyond financial struggles, Nurulnoorazlina must also cope with the medical needs of her children. According to the FMT report, two of her children suffer from thalassaemia, a genetic blood disorder that requires frequent hospital visits, sometimes two to four times a month. These visits, along with the cost of treatment, place an additional burden on her already stretched budget.

Although monthly aid from the social welfare department helps alleviate some of the financial pressure, it is never quite enough. The unpredictability of medical expenses makes it even harder for the family to plan ahead, yet Nurulnoorazlina faces these challenges with remarkable strength and perseverance.

The struggles of single parents in Malaysia

Nurulnoorazlina’s story is just one of many, reflecting the broader struggles faced by single parents in Malaysia. Financial instability remains one of the biggest hurdles, with many single mothers having to juggle multiple jobs or rely on low-wage work to support their families. The high cost of education and medical care only adds to the pressure, making it difficult for many to provide their children with the opportunities they deserve.

Access to education and healthcare is crucial in breaking the cycle of poverty, yet for many single-parent households, these basic rights come at a steep cost. This is why social assistance programmes and community support play a vital role in uplifting families in need. Initiatives like schooling aid, welfare assistance, and free healthcare programmes can make a significant difference in easing the burdens faced by struggling parents.

An outpouring of support from netizens

Nurulnoorazlina’s story has touched many, with netizens expressing their admiration and support for her resilience. Messages of encouragement flooded Facebook, with one commenter writing, “God bless her and her family.”

Others were quick to acknowledge her strength, with one user saying, “Madam, I’m touched by your courage and righteousness. Your sacrifices will not be in vain. Your wonderful children are your blessings, and they’ll take good care of you.”

Another netizen urged people not to judge her, saying, “I wish her well and happiness. Let’s not judge her. If I could do something to help change her life, I will.” Many also hoped her children would recognise and appreciate their mother’s sacrifices. “I hope the children know and remember this as they go through their education journey,” one user remarked.

These comments highlight the deep empathy and solidarity Malaysians feel toward those facing hardships. While words of encouragement are powerful, they also reflect a collective desire for meaningful action—whether through financial aid, educational support, or simply spreading awareness of struggles like Nurulnoorazlina’s.

A mother’s love knows no bounds

Despite the daily challenges she faces, Nurulnoorazlina never wavers in her determination to give her children a better future. Her sacrifices, whether in the form of long working hours, financial hardships, or sleepless nights worrying about their well-being, all stem from a mother’s unconditional love.

“No matter how difficult life gets, my children’s future is far more important than the challenges I face today,” she said, holding on to the belief that one day, her struggles will pay off.

Nurulnoorazlina’s story is a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of single mothers. It is a testament to the fact that, no matter how overwhelming life’s obstacles may seem, a mother’s love and determination can pave the way for a brighter future.

