MALAYSIA: A 29‐year‐old man from Nibong Tebal, Penang, who has autism, has received a life-changing reward through the 109th BSN Sijil Simpanan Premium Millionaire draw. According to Berita Harian, Amirul Hakim Hamdan, as he is known, was accompanied by his supportive parents, Hamdan Abdul Hamid (69) and Yuhani Abd Rahman (71), when he collected his RM1 million mock cheque from BSN Penang’s director, Amir Hamzah, on Friday (Mar 14).

Family background and their journey with autism

Caring for a family member with autism requires unwavering dedication and patience. Amirul’s parents, who have always been steadfast in their commitment to providing the best possible care and support for their son, opened a BSN account for him when he was just 12 years old with the aim of securing his future. Any money he received from siblings or relatives was added to his account, symbolising a form of financial security. “We never imagined that his savings would one day yield such a substantial reward,” his father explained. Now, despite Amirul’s challenges in understanding the full significance of this event, the family plans to leave the funds in the account to grow further through dividends, only using them in unforeseen circumstances to ensure their son’s safety and security by all means. The BSN lucky draw BSN’s Sijil Simpanan Premium Millionaire Draw is a savings scheme that not only encourages financial planning but also offers participants the chance to win life-changing prizes. In this instance, the RM1 million prize is more than just a cash windfall—it represents the opportunity to ease the financial burdens associated with ensuring a secure future for someone who has special needs. Many Malaysians have been drawn to the scheme for its promise of both savings and the occasional stroke of luck, and this family’s win is a perfect example of how such initiatives can make a real difference.

A family united by love

According to Says.com, Amirul, the sixth of seven siblings, is non-verbal and requires assistance with daily activities. His father shared that although he “lives in his own world,” Amirul has clear passions: He adores picture books–especially thick ones–and has a fondness for personal care products that smell delightful, such as shampoo.

“Whenever we go to the supermarket, he runs straight to the personal care section,” his father recalled. Despite the challenges of raising a child with special needs, the family remains immensely proud of him.

For his parents, caring for Amirul is a cherished responsibility that requires endless patience and understanding. With his other siblings married and living away, Amirul has become the heart of their home.

His father acknowledged that there are times when Amirul might throw a tantrum or behave unpredictably by hitting or pinching others. “It takes a great deal of patience, prayers, and tolerance to truly understand his needs,” he added.

He also acknowledged his wife, who has made many sacrifices over the years and plays a vital role in ensuring that Amirul is always given the love and attention he deserves.

This prestigious BSN award is more than just a financial windfall—it represents hope and the realisation of a long-held dream. It is a testament to the family’s dedication to securing Amirul’s future and their unwavering belief in his potential.

As the community celebrates this uplifting achievement, Amirul’s story serves as an inspiration for families across Malaysia, reminding us all that with love, perseverance, and careful planning, a brighter future is within reach.