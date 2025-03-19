Malaysia

A million reasons to smile: How a lucky draw changed the future of a son with autism

ByMicllavier Pangan

March 19, 2025

MALAYSIA: A 29‐year‐old man from Nibong Tebal, Penang, who has autism, has received a life-changing reward through the 109th BSN Sijil Simpanan Premium Millionaire draw. According to Berita Harian, Amirul Hakim Hamdan, as he is known, was accompanied by his supportive parents, Hamdan Abdul Hamid (69) and Yuhani Abd Rahman (71), when he collected his RM1 million mock cheque from BSN Penang’s director, Amir Hamzah, on Friday (Mar 14).

Family background and their journey with autism

A family united by love

According to Says.com, Amirul, the sixth of seven siblings, is non-verbal and requires assistance with daily activities. His father shared that although he “lives in his own world,” Amirul has clear passions: He adores picture books–especially thick ones–and has a fondness for personal care products that smell delightful, such as shampoo.

“Whenever we go to the supermarket, he runs straight to the personal care section,” his father recalled. Despite the challenges of raising a child with special needs, the family remains immensely proud of him.

For his parents, caring for Amirul is a cherished responsibility that requires endless patience and understanding. With his other siblings married and living away, Amirul has become the heart of their home.

His father acknowledged that there are times when Amirul might throw a tantrum or behave unpredictably by hitting or pinching others. “It takes a great deal of patience, prayers, and tolerance to truly understand his needs,” he added.

He also acknowledged his wife, who has made many sacrifices over the years and plays a vital role in ensuring that Amirul is always given the love and attention he deserves.

This prestigious BSN award is more than just a financial windfall—it represents hope and the realisation of a long-held dream. It is a testament to the family’s dedication to securing Amirul’s future and their unwavering belief in his potential.

As the community celebrates this uplifting achievement, Amirul’s story serves as an inspiration for families across Malaysia, reminding us all that with love, perseverance, and careful planning, a brighter future is within reach.

ByMicllavier Pangan

