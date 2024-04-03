SINGAPORE: In an online news forum, a food stall in Chong Pang caught Singaporeans by surprise after an online user shared a photo of satay sold for 90 cents apiece.

“Last year it was 60¢, then 70¢,” the writer shared on Sunday (March 31). “If not for the CDC vouchers, I would have skipped. But man, 90¢ for a satay.”

In response to the post, many Singaporeans shared their thoughts on the matter, and many participated in conversations about inflation.

“(Take) your pick,” said one, mentioning some common factors that are blamed when Singaporeans discuss the price rise. “‘Inflation’…’manpower costs’…’operating costs’…’GST increase’…’Gas price increase’…or ‘electricity price increase.'”

One online user even went so far as to say, “Satay, a once common meal in Singapore that costs 60¢ (+/-) a meatstick, is now an occasional festive treat as price skyrockets.

The price has gradually increased over the years. As such, causing many to avoid it and order something else instead.”

Another said something along the same lines: “Satays are now food for the King.” To this, another replied by calling out the irony in how satay was once considered food for the poor.

Still, one shared that back then, people could buy satay for just 30 cents.

Reduced portions and other issues

Others discussed the reduction in portions, with one saying, “Meat portions were reduced also…anyway the satays are not handmade by the stall right? They all order from the same supplier.”

Hawkers getting from a supplier instead of making everything themselves and how that affects product prices was another theme in the comments.

One argued that not getting from a supplier would mean more labour, saying, “Most hawkers are taking from suppliers now. Anything you can think of.

Vegetables, diced and sliced or onions peeled or chopped or minced…etc. Just tell suppliers what you need including satay…

Most don’t make an effort to do it themselves as (it is) too labour-intensive and even if they do it themselves and (do it) nicely, they also cannot increase prices too much.”

