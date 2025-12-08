843 undocumented migrants detained in major Selayang Baru crackdown

KUALA LUMPUR: A tense night unfolded in Selayang Baru on Saturday as authorities moved in for a large-scale operation that ended with 843 undocumented migrants detained. The raid followed weeks of intelligence work and growing worry among residents, who had complained about a surge of foreign workers and makeshift roadside businesses popping up in the area.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who accompanied officers on the ground and later spoke to reporters, explained that those detained included 808 men and 35 women between the ages of 21 and 53. They came from several countries — Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.

“This operation was carried out after receiving complaints from the community… Intelligence was conducted before the inspection was carried out,” Amirudin said, stressing that the move followed careful planning rather than sudden enforcement.

The Selayang Baru sweep is part of a broader, ongoing effort. Similar actions have already taken place in Seri Muda, the Selangor Wholesale Market, and other nearby hotspots as authorities try to respond to community concerns about overcrowding, illegal businesses and safety.

A total of 358 personnel from different government agencies took part in the operation, which was also attended by senior officials from the Immigration Department and the police. Amid the raids, officers also detained two local residents suspected of drug abuse.

Those arrested are believed to be involved in various immigration offences — from lacking proper identification and overstaying their permits to violating pass conditions or carrying documents that may not be legitimate. They were sent to the Semenyih Immigration Depot for further checks.

Addressing claims that cheap rental prices were attracting foreigners to Selayang Baru, Amirudin said it was more likely due to the area’s close proximity to Kuala Lumpur and its role as a hub for small traders and daily-wage workers — factors that naturally draw people seeking job opportunities.

He pointed out that previous enforcement at the Selangor Wholesale Market had brought “positive impacts” to the local community, adding that the government intends to keep these efforts going. Future operations, he said, will continue under legislation such as the Immigration Act, Passport Act and laws against trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Amirudin ended with a clear warning to employers: use legal channels when hiring foreign workers. Failing to do so, he cautioned, could disrupt business operations — and compromise the country’s security.