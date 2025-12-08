// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 8, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
A man's handcuffed hands (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

843 undocumented migrants detained in major Selayang Baru crackdown

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

KUALA LUMPUR: A tense night unfolded in Selayang Baru on Saturday as authorities moved in for a large-scale operation that ended with 843 undocumented migrants detained. The raid followed weeks of intelligence work and growing worry among residents, who had complained about a surge of foreign workers and makeshift roadside businesses popping up in the area.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who accompanied officers on the ground and later spoke to reporters, explained that those detained included 808 men and 35 women between the ages of 21 and 53. They came from several countries — Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.

“This operation was carried out after receiving complaints from the community… Intelligence was conducted before the inspection was carried out,” Amirudin said, stressing that the move followed careful planning rather than sudden enforcement.

The Selayang Baru sweep is part of a broader, ongoing effort. Similar actions have already taken place in Seri Muda, the Selangor Wholesale Market, and other nearby hotspots as authorities try to respond to community concerns about overcrowding, illegal businesses and safety.

See also  Did Jo Teo put the reproductive sex wagon before the marriage horse?

A total of 358 personnel from different government agencies took part in the operation, which was also attended by senior officials from the Immigration Department and the police. Amid the raids, officers also detained two local residents suspected of drug abuse.

Those arrested are believed to be involved in various immigration offences — from lacking proper identification and overstaying their permits to violating pass conditions or carrying documents that may not be legitimate. They were sent to the Semenyih Immigration Depot for further checks.

Addressing claims that cheap rental prices were attracting foreigners to Selayang Baru, Amirudin said it was more likely due to the area’s close proximity to Kuala Lumpur and its role as a hub for small traders and daily-wage workers — factors that naturally draw people seeking job opportunities.

He pointed out that previous enforcement at the Selangor Wholesale Market had brought “positive impacts” to the local community, adding that the government intends to keep these efforts going. Future operations, he said, will continue under legislation such as the Immigration Act, Passport Act and laws against trafficking and migrant smuggling.

See also  "Mighty Khor" memes abound after lightning strikes manhole at Bukit Batok

Amirudin ended with a clear warning to employers: use legal channels when hiring foreign workers. Failing to do so, he cautioned, could disrupt business operations — and compromise the country’s security.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //