SINGAPORE: The Housing & Development Board launched on Monday (Feb 10) 10,622 flats for sale under this month’s Build-To-Order (BTO) and Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercises.

A total of 5,032 BTO flats are being offered in five projects at Kallang/ Whampoa, Queenstown, Yishun, and Woodlands, with eight out of 10 flats having waiting times of four years or less. Among them, 1,531 flats at Chencharu Vines and Chencharu Green have an even shorter waiting time, of 37 and 38 months, respectively, meaning buyers must wait just over three years.

“Flat buyers who are looking to move into their flats sooner can also consider applying for balance flats in the SBF exercise, where 4 in 10 flats are already completed,” HDB said, adding that there are 5,590 SBF units across Singapore offered for sale in what the HDB says is the largest SBF exercise to date.

Homebuyers can choose between Standard, Plus, and Prime flats under the New Flat Classification Framework, with a wide selection of flats, from two-room Flexi to five-room units, for different housing needs and budgets. Three Standard projects are included in this month’s BTO exercise: Chencharu Vines, Chencharu Green, and Woodlands North Verge.This is the first time a BTO project has been launched in the new Woodlands North Coast precinct.

Young couples and families who wish to live in the northern part of Singapore may choose from the 1,563 units of two-room Flexi to five-room flats at Woodlands North Verge and 1,531 flats at Chencharu. The Queenstown project is a Plus project, and the one at Kallang/ Whampoa, a Prime project.

HDB added that all new flats are priced with significant market discounts to ensure affordability. Moreover, additional subsidies are applied to the pricing of Plus and Prime flats, which are costlier due to their more favourable locations.

“Hence, the selling prices for these new flats are considerably lower than the transacted prices of comparable resale flats,” said HDB.

If eligible, families buying a home for the first time may benefit from the increased Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) of up to $120,000. This grant would allow buyers of Standard Flats in Yishun to purchase a three-room flat at prices starting from $140,000 or a four-room flat starting from $236,000.

Below are the flat prices for this month’s BTO exercise. More information about the EHG can be found on the HDB InfoWEB.

HDB also announced more housing options for singles, who now have greater access to choose from the 2,759 two-room Flexi flats in the BTO and SBF exercises.

HDB’s full announcement on the February 2025 BTO and SBF exercises, which includes advice for flat buyers, may be found here. /TISG

