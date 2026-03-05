// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 5, 2026
25 C
Singapore
type here...
Screenshot
Jobs
1 min.Read

8 more jobs, including waiters & cabin crew, to open in SG to work permit holders from other countries

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Tuesday (March 3) that several jobs across a number of industries will be work permit holders from more countries from September.

These jobs include four in food services, namely butchers and fishmongers, food or drink stall assistants, kitchen assistants and waiters; one in air transport, cabin crew; and three in social services, babysitters or infant caregivers, educarers and teacher aides.

“We will add eight new occupations to the Non-Traditional Source Occupation List (NTS-OL) from September 2026, in the areas of food services, social services, and air transportation. The NTS-OL allows businesses to hire higher-quality non-PMET workers from non-traditional source countries for specific roles with not enough locals,” Dr Tan said.

This means that later this year, workers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand may fill these roles. Typically, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and Taiwan are the countries where Singapore receives workers for manufacturing and services.

See also  Recruiter offering $3.5k–$8.5k role says jobseekers often ‘vanish’ after he shares all the details upfront

Dr Tan also noted that adding the four roles to food services will allow businesses to retain workers who may not meet the higher S Pass qualifying salary.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced during the announcement of this year’s national Budget on Feb 12 that from 2027, the qualifying salary for S Pass holders will go up from S$3,300 to S$3,600 for new applications. The same will hold in 2028 for application renewals.

Meanwhile, the minimum qualifying salary for an Employment Pass (EP) will be increased from $5,600 to $6,000 for new applications next year, and in 2028 for renewals.

This increase will be implemented to keep pace with local wage benchmarks.

These changes show that the government’s approach is “to stay open to skills and expertise that strengthen our economy, while ensuring that Singaporeans remain firmly at the centre of our workforce and our policies,” the Prime Minister said.

The Manpower Ministry has said that the qualifying salary for S Pass holders will be about S$4,000 to S$4,500 by around 2030.

See also  Ex-intern says FA firm demanded S$1K after he resigned, asks if this is legal

The S Pass is open to foreign employees across all nationalities or citizenships who are offered a job in Singapore and who earn a monthly salary comparable to the top one-third of the local associate professionals and technicians workforce by age. /TISG

Read also: ‘No future growth for you’: Manager’s comment pushes 39-year-old to consider career switch after spending 11 years in the company

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

10¢ beverage deposit charged at checkout, won’t show on price tags

Under the Beverage Container Return Scheme, consumers pay a refundable 10-cent deposit when buying pre-packaged drinks in plastic bottles or metal cans ranging from 150ml to 3L. Major supermarkets...
Singapore News

Good intention, better execution? Tighter security checkpoints sparked huge traffic jams with clearance times reaching as long as 150 minutes

Increased security checks at land, sea, and air borders have caused severe traffic congestion, with traffic jams even stretching all the way back to the Johor Bahru border crossing. A woman complai...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

10¢ beverage deposit charged at checkout, won’t show on price tags

Under the Beverage Container Return Scheme, consumers pay a refundable 10-cent deposit when buying pre-packaged drinks in plastic bottles or metal cans ranging from 150ml to 3L. Major supermarkets...

Good intention, better execution? Tighter security checkpoints sparked huge traffic jams with clearance times reaching as long as 150 minutes

Increased security checks at land, sea, and air borders have caused severe traffic congestion, with traffic jams even stretching all the way back to the Johor Bahru border crossing. A woman complai...

Retirement age to be raised 64, re-employment age to 69 by July 1

"As previously announced, we will raise the retirement and re-employment ages to 64 and 69 respectively on 1 July 2026, this would keep us on track to raising them to 65 and 70 by 2030," said Manpo...

3 Singaporeans arrested for money laundering in connection with Prince Holding Group; S$350 million in assets seized

The police have arrested three Singapore citizens in a money laundering investigation involving transnational scam syndicate Prince Holding Group. According to a Mar. 3 police news release, this co...

Business

‘No future growth for you’: Manager’s comment pushes 39-year-old to consider career switch after spending 11 years in the company

After hearing those words from his manager, a Singaporean man who devoted 11 years of his life to the company has finally started wonde...

Software engineer considers leaving S$3.5K job after company fails to deliver promised salary increase

According to him, the engineers who joined around the same time as him are earning more than S$6,000, which is nearly double his salary.

Block data analyst gets his hunch right of getting laid off because of AI after surviving 3 performance cuts

He did not expect to be included in its latest round of layoffs.

‘Consider your days numbered’: Analyst warns other tech workers as she shares what’s happening in tech companies

Story of woman's warning and her explanation of what has been happening in tech, what they were told to do, only to be replaced.

Singapore Politics

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on...

Jamus Lim says Singapore should do more to help the poorest nations of the world

SINGAPORE: In a recent speech in Parliament, Workers’ Party...

Leon Perera: Are we Singaporeans more confident or more fearful about the future?

SINGAPORE: On the eve of the roll-out of Budget...

© The Independent Singapore

// //