Singapore private ambulance operators absorb months of rising fuel costs amid 70% surge in diesel prices, but warn transport fees may rise

SINGAPORE: A ride in a private ambulance isn’t something most people plan for, as it usually comes after a hospital stay, a medical appointment, or when moving someone who cannot travel any other way. And now, another cost pressure may be arriving along the way.

Private ambulance operators in Singapore are weighing fuel surcharges after diesel prices climbed sharply following supply disruptions linked to the war in the Middle East. Several operators said they have been absorbing the extra costs for months but warned the current situation may not hold if fuel prices stay high, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports (May 18).

One operator, Lentor Ambulance, has already announced a fuel surcharge for bookings, while others are still resisting the move. Unlike ride-hailing or delivery services, ambulance transport sits in an uncomfortable space between healthcare and logistics. Raising prices may protect operations, but can also land directly on families already dealing with illness.

Ambulance pricing may have to be increased if fuel prices remain expensive

Private ambulance companies provide emergency and non-emergency transport. Their passengers include elderly patients, people with mobility issues, and those travelling to medical centres, including cross-border treatment trips to Malaysia.

Since late February, diesel prices have reportedly jumped about 70% to around S$4.50 per litre. Operators say the increase has sharply raised operating costs. Some firms have started calculating what extra charges could look like, while several operators stressed they are still holding the line on pricing where possible.

First Ambulance said it is considering a surcharge of between S$7 and S$15 per booking, depending on route and trip type, after seeing operating costs rise by up to 20%.

Royal Ambulance is considering percentage-based charges for trips while trying to avoid increasing financial pressure on patients.

Medivac Emergency Ambulance Service director Daryn Lim said the company is choosing to absorb expenses for now to keep services accessible, but the firm also acknowledged there may come a point where pricing has to be reviewed if fuel remains expensive.

Cross-border medical trips are becoming the hardest to sustain

The biggest strain appears to be on trips into Malaysia. Operators said longer distances and fuel logistics have made cross-border transfers among the most expensive services to run.

Sunlight Ambulance Services said foreign vehicle restrictions on diesel purchases in Malaysia add another layer of difficulty.

Medivac said its Malaysia transfers have recorded an increase in operating costs of roughly 60%. To manage expenses while keeping patients safe, the company sometimes coordinates transfers with Malaysian ambulance partners, in which suitable patients are handed over at immigration checkpoints rather than a single vehicle making the entire journey, but this doesn’t work for critical patients who require life support or intensive care teams.

Other specialised services are also feeling the pressure: Sea ambulance transfers and air ambulance operations have become more expensive as fuel and flight-related costs rise.

Families are already responding with their wallets

Operators say some families are cancelling private ambulance bookings and arranging transport themselves. Others are looking for lower-cost alternatives.

Medivac said some medically stable patients are opting for commercial airline stretcher services or continuing treatment locally rather than travelling.

The question now is, how much medical transport should depend on a family’s ability to absorb rising costs? Private ambulance rides are commonly paid out of a patient’s family’s pocket, and unlike hospital treatment, transport costs can feel invisible until they start adding up.

Several operators said government support or allowing greater use of MediSave for private ambulance services could ease pressure if fuel costs stay elevated.

Ambulances aren’t ready to go electric yet

Rising fuel bills have also revived interest in electric ambulances, but operators said the idea is attractive in theory but difficult in practice.

Charging time remains the biggest concern as ambulances cannot afford downtime during unpredictable shifts, and critical care vehicles carry equipment that demands range, reliability and immediate readiness.

So for now, operators are focusing on fuel-saving measures, tighter route planning and stricter enforcement of existing service charges. This may buy some time for the time being.

However, if fuel prices stay high for months rather than weeks, transport fees may eventually rise with them, adding pressure to already high living costs in Singapore.

Healthcare access for patients should start before treatment even begins, and most of the time, it begins with just getting an ambulance there first.