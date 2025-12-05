71-year-old uncle imprisoned for five weeks after throwing three flowerpots from 25th floor

SINGAPORE: An elderly man threw three flowerpots from the 25th floor of a building, leading to his imprisonment for five weeks.



The case revealed that the 71-year-old man got into a fight, and first threw two potted plants from outside his house, and then turned into his neighbour’s house and threw one of their potted plants.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the elderly man faced charges for reckless conduct, pranks, and disturbance. He admitted to one of the charges, and the others will be considered by the judge during sentencing.

It was discovered that a neighbour heard a noise, and his curiosity led him to look at what was happening. This is when he saw the elderly man was throwing objects from a high-rise building. He immediately called the police. When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found three broken potted plants near the garbage bin.

The elderly man was then diagnosed with substance use disorder after the incident, and the prosecution argued that he had multiple drug-related crimes. It was recommended to put him into prison. However, the elderly man pleaded for leniency, expressing his deep remorse and regret for his illegal actions.

In delivering the sentence, the judge declared that objects being thrown from high-rise buildings are dangerous, and it was fortunate that no one was passing by when the incident happened. More so, the judge sentenced the elderly man to five weeks in jail and advised him not to repeat his mistakes.

In similar news, there were other members of the public who recently complained that there had been hazardous garbage being thrown from high-rise buildings, and it posed safety concerns to the public.

Some reporters discovered that at some locations, there were pieces of glass and ceramics scattered on the ground. There were also signs outside the elevator warning residents to be aware and careful of objects being thrown from high-rise buildings.

The authorities were aware of the situation and are working with relevant government agencies for immediate action.

