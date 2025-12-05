// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 5, 2025
31.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

71-year-old uncle imprisoned for five weeks after throwing three flowerpots from 25th floor

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: An elderly man threw three flowerpots from the 25th floor of a building, leading to his imprisonment for five weeks.

The case revealed that the 71-year-old man got into a fight, and first threw two potted plants from outside his house, and then turned into his neighbour’s house and threw one of their potted plants. 

According to Shin Min Daily News, the elderly man faced charges for reckless conduct, pranks, and disturbance. He admitted to one of the charges, and the others will be considered by the judge during sentencing. 

It was discovered that a neighbour heard a noise, and his curiosity led him to look at what was happening. This is when he saw the elderly man was throwing objects from a high-rise building. He immediately called the police. When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found three broken potted plants near the garbage bin. 

The elderly man was then diagnosed with substance use disorder after the incident, and the prosecution argued that he had multiple drug-related crimes. It was recommended to put him into prison. However, the elderly man pleaded for leniency, expressing his deep remorse and regret for his illegal actions. 

See also  Teen motorcyclist with girlfriend riding pillion, killed in crash, likely inexperienced rider — State Coroner

In delivering the sentence, the judge declared that objects being thrown from high-rise buildings are dangerous, and it was fortunate that no one was passing by when the incident happened. More so, the judge sentenced the elderly man to five weeks in jail and advised him not to repeat his mistakes. 

In similar news, there were other members of the public who recently complained that there had been hazardous garbage being thrown from high-rise buildings, and it posed safety concerns to the public. 

Some reporters discovered that at some locations, there were pieces of glass and ceramics scattered on the ground. There were also signs outside the elevator warning residents to be aware and careful of objects being thrown from high-rise buildings.

The authorities were aware of the situation and are working with relevant government agencies for immediate action. 

Read more about the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Malaysian man sentenced to four months in prison for helping a house thief escape for reward money

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man got involved in a transnational...
Malaysia

32-year-old man dies from fall after climbing fence to retrieve basketball

MALAYSIA: A 32-year-old Malaysian man died on Tuesday evening...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘When I tell you to jump, you ask how high’: Singapore worker asks if it’s ‘normal’ for bosses to threaten staff with harsh language

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media to ask...

CDL acquires Holiday Inn London hotel for S$480.2M amid capital recycling push

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) has acquired the 706-room...

YouTrip sets sights on Australia as part of first expansion post COVID

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based e-wallet company YouTrip has announced its debut...

Singapore investment lifts Batam economy as lower operating costs attract firms, but experts flag competition from Johor-Singapore SEZ

SINGAPORE: Investments from Singapore firms have lifted Batam's economy,...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //