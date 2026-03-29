7 dogs walk 17km home after escaping suspected dog meat trade thieves

CHINA: A group of seven dogs in northeastern China has drawn hundreds of millions of online viewers after the canines made their way home together, all by themselves, over 17km from suspected thieves linked to the dog meat trade. Their journey back wasn’t just some random coincidence, as it looked organised, protective, and deliberate.

The dogs were spotted on March 16 walking along a highway in Changchun, Jilin province. A passer-by, surnamed Lu, who reported the incident, filmed the group moving in close formation. The dogs appeared to keep an injured German shepherd protected in the middle, while a Corgi at the front repeatedly checked behind, as if counting heads. The group included Golden Retrievers, Labradors, and Pekingese, who appeared to know each other well.

According to a March 23 South China Morning Post report, Lu tried to guide the dogs to safety, but they stayed focused on their route. He later shared the video online, asking viewers for help, which was then reshared by numerous others. Volunteers from a local rescue group, Bitter Coffee Stray Dog Base, then stepped in. They used a drone to track the animals and guide them back.

The amazing dog meat trade escape

By March 19, all seven furkids had returned to their human parents from three households. One of them said he felt lucky that his missing German Shepherd and Golden Retriever had come back alive, rather than ending up as meat. Another pointed out her Corgi’s ability to navigate home, describing it as unusually sharp.

The rescue group believes the dogs may have escaped from a truck linked to a dog meat shop. However, there were no witnesses to confirm this, and no updates on the suspected thieves.

The case has also drawn more attention to parts of northern China, where dog meat is still consumed due to beliefs that it gives warmth in winter. Animal groups say dog farms are rare due to cost, which makes stolen pets and strays an easier source of supply. Cities like Changchun, Harbin, and Dalian have reported repeated cases of missing pets.

Many online viewers pointed out that these lucky dogs that escaped moved as a unit, protecting the injured, maintaining formation, and resisting distraction. Some even compared it to a story fit for film, such as Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, A Dog’s Way Home, and Fluke, among others.

Dogs can think at the level of a two- to three-year-old human child

Beyond the dogs’ escape, what stands out in the story is their amazing behaviour. Studies have long shown that dogs rank among the most intelligent domestic animals, with cognitive abilities comparable to those of a two- to three-year-old human child. In addition to showing loyalty and expressing emotions, dogs can coordinate actions, maintain long-term memories, and form strong social bonds both with other dogs and people.

This incident is another example that these were not animals randomly fleeing danger, as they demonstrated their need to stay together, adjusted to an injured member, and kept moving as a group until they reached home.

Animal protection laws still lagging

The seven dogs’ escape story has also drawn many online viewers who ask why laws still lag behind public sentiment on animal protection. China does treat dog theft as a crime, with penalties based on the animal’s value. However, there is no nationwide ban on eating dog meat. Shenzhen introduced such a ban in 2020, but it remains an exception.

Humane treatment of animals

For many observers, the dog’s journey home while facing confusion and hardship adds weight to calls for stronger protection laws and more humane treatment of animals in general, not just dogs and cats, including reducing demand for practices that place them at risk of abuse and suffering.

These seven lucky dogs made it back safely this time, but the surrounding ethical and legal systems have not yet caught up to fully protect them from future theft stemming from a lack of humane values being properly educated and reinforced in society.

Support to end the dog meat trade

Across parts of Asia, millions of dogs are tortured and killed each year, and many are stolen pets rather than farmed animals, though that doesn’t make it any better. That reality shapes how these animal protection groups now operate.

Most of such non-profit organizations focus on two fronts at once: rescuing and rehabilitating animals in the short term, while pushing for stronger laws and public awareness over time. Public support helps fund medical care, shelters, and long-term advocacy.

Several of these animal welfare organizations have been working hard over the years to end the dog meat trade across Asia. These include the DuoDuo Project, No Dogs Left Behind, The Big 3 Rescue, Soi Dog Foundation, Four Paws, Animals Asia, and Humane World for Animals, among many others.

Those who wish to contribute can visit their official donation pages, as hyperlinked above, to learn more and support their work.