21-year-old arrested and charged for molesting 12-year-old on board MRT train

A 21-year-old man was charged in court today (July 23) in a case of outrage of modesty involving a minor, after he was arrested earlier this week.

The police said in a statement that they received a call for assistance early on Monday morning (July 21), around 6.45 am. The police were informed that a man had molested a 12-year-old girl on board an MRT train.

Officers from the Public Transport Security Command managed to identify the suspect through CCTV footage and follow-up probes. The suspect was arrested within 13 hours of the initial report.

If found guilty of outrage of modesty against a person below 14 years of age. the man faces a jail term of up to five years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such penalties.

The Singapore Police Force stressed that they have zero tolerance for sexual offenders and will take firm action against those who threaten the personal safety of the community.

Members of the public are also urged to stay vigilant and report any incidents of molestation immediately.