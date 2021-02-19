65-year-old man found dead inside a car along Claymore Road

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 65-year-old man was found dead inside a car on Claymore Road in Orchard on Thursday (Feb 18).

At about 12:25 pm on Thursday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at 7 Claymore Road. A man was found unresponsive inside a car and was later pronounced dead on the scene by an SCDF paramedic, said the police.

According to a channelnewsasia.com report, the police are investigating the unnatural death. A video showed a blue tent outside an EtonHouse International pre-school. The area outside the pre-school was cordoned off, the report noted.

Several police vehicles and an SCDF ambulance were spotted on the scene.

Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road also posted about the incident. “We have been told a PHV (Private-Hire Vehicle) driver was found dead at the scene at Claymore Road,” the post noted. “The driver is suspected of having suffered a heart attack while driving.”

Attached TO the post was a photo of the incident. There was a tent on the scene while the surroundings were cordoned off by police./TISG

