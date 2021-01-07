18-year-old found dead at bottom of building in One Raffles Place

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An 18-year-old youth was found dead outside One Raffles Place on Tuesday night (Jan 5).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the case at about 9.30 pm that day, according to mothership.sg.

The youth was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

In a channelnewsasia.com report, a witness said he was heading to Raffles Place MRT Station when he saw an SCDF ambulance and several police officers in the area.

- Advertisement -

“That’s when myself and a few others saw the body on the ground,” said the passer-by. He added that the police later cordoned off the area to prevent people gathering at the scene.

Police have classified the case as an unnatural death. Investigations are ongoing.

There are two towers at the address — one of 62 storeys and the other of 38 storeys.

According to CNA, the youth was a guest at Synergyinthesky’s 1-Altitude, a rooftop bar in the 62-storey building. The company confirmed that it is committed to the safety and security of its patrons and staff. It is working closely with the authorities during their investigations.

The management of One Raffles Place also noted cooperation with the police and relevant authorities with regard to the incident. /TISG

Read related: Netizens troubled at lapses that led to security guard’s death at One Raffles Place