63-year-old man found dead at foot of Telok Blangah block, no foul play suspected

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man was found dead at the foot of Block 76 Telok Blangah Drive on the night of May 20.

According to eyewitnesses in the area, a blue police tent had been set up at the foot of the block, and multiple police vehicles were seen parked nearby.

Several residents gathered quietly at the scene, with many expressing shock at the incident.

In response to media queries, the police confirmed they were alerted to the incident at around 10pm. Upon arrival, the man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block.

A paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play, police said. Investigations are ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

Mental health helplines

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

Counselling helplines

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

mindline.sg

eC2.sg

www.tinklefriend.sg

www.chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for ages 13-25)

limitless.sg/talk (for ages 12-25)

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.