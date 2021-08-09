63-year-old man dies from Covid-19 complications; 4th death in 5 days

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 63-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from Covid-19 complications on Thursday (Aug 5), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Friday (Aug 6), MOH reported that the man had developed a fever and cough on Aug 3 and was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Aug 5 after he had collapsed at home.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection after his demise, said MOH.

The man was not vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of heart disease, stroke, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

- Advertisement -

His case brings Singapore’s death toll to 41. It is also the fourth Covid-19-related fatality in five days.

There are 546 cases currently warded in hospital; most are well and under observation, said MOH.

It noted 38 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and seven cases in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Out of the 45 cases of serious illness, six are fully vaccinated.

- Advertisement -

MOH also confirmed 93 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection on Friday, of which 56 are linked to previous cases and already in quarantine, while another eight were linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance.

There are 29 cases currently unlinked, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 878 cases in the week before to 671 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 244 cases in the week before to 203 cases in the past week. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Read related: 79-year-old man dies of COVID-19 complications; 3rd fatality in a week

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg