79-year-old man dies of COVID-19 complications; 3rd fatality in a week

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 79-year-old man has passed away due to Covid-19 complications, bringing Singapore’s death toll to 40. It is also the third Covid-19-related fatality in Aug.

In its daily Covid-19 update on Thursday (Aug 5), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that the Singaporean had sought medical treatment at Sengkang General Hospital on Aug 4 for shortness of breath and low blood pressure.

The man was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on the same day.

It was reported that he was not vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension.

- Advertisement -

He passed away on Aug 4, said MOH.

The ministry also reported 96 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, of which 38 are linked to previous cases and already placed on quarantine.

There are 20 cases linked to previous ones and detected through surveillance, while 38 are currently unlinked.

Ten new clusters were also confirmed by MOH, bringing the total active clusters to 122, ranging between three and 1,127 infections.

- Advertisement -

MOH reported 577 cases currently warded in hospital; most are well and under observation.

There are currently 40 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and eight in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 881 cases in the week before to 723 cases in the past week.

Meanwhile, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 223 cases in the week before to 228 cases in the past week. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Read related: 58yo unvaccinated woman dies of Covid-19 complications, 92 local transmissions reported

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg