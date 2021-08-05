58yo unvaccinated woman dies of Covid-19 complications, 92 local transmissions reported

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 58-year-old Singaporean woman passed away from Covid-19 complications, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on Wednesday (Aug 4).

In its daily Covid-19 update, MOH said that the woman was a household contact of a case who had visited Samy’s Curry Restaurant.

She was confirmed positive for Covid-19 infection on Jul 29.

MOH noted that the woman was unvaccinated against Covid-19 and had no underlying medical condition.

The woman passed away on Aug 2, bringing the total reported deaths in Singapore to 39.

MOH also confirmed 92 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection on Wednesday.

Of the reported cases, 54 are linked to previous cases and placed in quarantine, while eight are linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance.

There are 30 currently unlinked cases.

A total of 555 cases are warded in hospital, said MOH. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 42 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Amongst the 49 cases, eight are fully vaccinated, of which six patients need oxygen supplementation, and two require ICU care due to underlying medical conditions.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 915 cases in the week before to 758 cases in the past week.

Meanwhile, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 202 cases in the week before to 235 cases in the past week. /TISG

