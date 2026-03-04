61-year-old man pleads guilty to stealing 320 pieces of women’s underclothes in 5 years

SINGAPORE: On Friday (Feb 27), a 61-year-old Singaporean man entered a guilty plea to stealing hundreds of pieces of women’s underwear.

According to a report in Shin Min Daily News, Dennis Kwek, a security guard for an airline, did this for five years until he was caught on May 21, 2025.

Kwek, who was dressed in black clothing, a black hat, and a blue mask, was heard sneaking around an HDB flat at Bukit Batok Central. A man who was inside the flat at the time heard some “very light footsteps.”

When Kwek realised someone was aware of his presence, he began to run away. However, the resident who heard him gave chase. When he was caught, the resident saw that his pockets were bulging. He searched Kwek’s pockets, where there were four bras and six pieces of underpants, the report said. The resident then called the police, and Kwek was arrested.

The incident occurred at around 4:20 in the morning.

Afterwards, when the police searched his home, they found another 310 pieces of undergarments in seven bags.

Kwek confessed to the authorities that he had been stealing underclothes for the past five years.

On Feb 27, he pleaded guilty to one count under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act. Kwek will be back in court for sentencing on April 1.

He now faces a one-year jail sentence, a fine of as much as S$3,000 if he is convicted.

According to the prosecution, Kwek has been diagnosed at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) with alcohol use disorder. This causes him to allegedly have the urge to take women’s undergarments after he’s been drinking.

Kwek expressed contrition for having stolen the underwear over the past years, and said that he has been sober for the past 278 days. He has also joined a support group and wants to give back to society.

His family and friends have shunned him since he was arrested last May.

The judge in his case has ordered him to undergo mandatory treatment and evaluation.

Unfortunately, it’s not all that uncommon for men in Singapore to get caught stealing women’s undergarments.

In January, a man was caught on camera stealing five pieces of women’s underclothing in Yishun. A woman living in the area told Mothership that she had noticed that one of her underpants had gone missing on January 5, which led her to install a CCTV camera a few days later.

In September, a man in Woodlands stole women’s underwear that had drying in the corridor of an HDB block. /TISG

