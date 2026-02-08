// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, February 8, 2026
Depositphotos/jimbophoto
Singapore News
2 min.Read

60-year-old finally caught teaching driving illegally to hundreds on decades-expired licence

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man’s driving instructor licence has been collecting dust for 22 years. Despite this, he still continued giving lessons, even after being arrested and charged. With this, more than 100 people learned from him and his illegal classes over a year. 

According to investigations reported by Zaobao, the suspect’s driving instructor licence expired in March 2001, and it was not renewed afterwards. Due to his crime, the suspect now faces three charges of violating the Road Traffic Act and one count of violating the law that disapproves of teaching driving without a licence and allowing students to drive without insurance coverage. The suspect then pleaded guilty to two of the charges and was sentenced to five weeks’ imprisonment, a fine of S$1,000, and a two-year suspension of his driving licence (both classes). 

More case details

Case details revealed that between December 2023 and April 2024, the suspect had an agreement with his friend, who was a licensed private instructor, to refer students to him. Back then, the suspect charged S$60 to S$65 per hour, and the students were oblivious that he did not have a valid driving instructor’s licence. 

See also  Man concerned about cement piece after stalactite forms in his toilet, blamed upstairs renovations

More so, the suspect used his brother’s car to teach his classes, and approximately 70 to 80 students learned from him during this period. Ever after class, the suspect would have his students drive his brother’s car and practice on the roads of Ume.

Unfortunately, there was an incident where the suspect allowed his student to drive in the Ume area and was stopped by the traffic police for a routine check. At this time, the student did not have a driver’s licence, and the car did not have an “L” licence plate. Furthermore, the suspect’s seat did not have a brake installed. This incident revealed his crime, and he was arrested in October 2024 and charged in court in November. 

Continued illegal driving teachings

Despite being arrested, the man continued to teach driving from December to March 2025. He admitted that he taught about 40 to 50 students during this period. The suspect also raised his fee for each lesson to $70. 

See also  My siblings' statement has hurt our father's legacy: Prime Minister

However, he was once again caught for the second time during a routine traffic police check in March, and was arrested in September 2025. 

Other news

In separate news regarding drivers, there was a report where a Singaporean mother, daughter and their other relatives experienced a traumatic ride when the driver of their private hire car in Johor Bahru was only wearing underwear.

Read more about the story here

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

