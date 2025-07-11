58-year-old found dead in Holland Village HDB flat; police rule out foul play

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old man was found dead in a flat at 10 Holland Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday (July 8).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at around 3:50 am. Paramedics who arrived at the scene found the man lying motionless in the unit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were later seen entering and exiting the HDB block, according to a neighbour who spoke with Channel 8. The police have since confirmed the death and said that preliminary investigations have ruled out foul play.

The man’s identity has not been disclosed, and it is unclear whether he lived alone or with family members.

Investigations are ongoing.

