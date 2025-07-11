// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 11, 2025
Photo: SRX
58-year-old found dead in Holland Village HDB flat; police rule out foul play

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old man was found dead in a flat at 10 Holland Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday (July 8).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at around 3:50 am. Paramedics who arrived at the scene found the man lying motionless in the unit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were later seen entering and exiting the HDB block, according to a neighbour who spoke with Channel 8. The police have since confirmed the death and said that preliminary investigations have ruled out foul play.

The man’s identity has not been disclosed, and it is unclear whether he lived alone or with family members.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

Mental health helplines

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.)
Counselling helplines

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.

