‘Prevention is better than cure’: Nga Kor Ming’s comments on new illegal racing law

MALAYSIA: The Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2025 proposes tougher action against illegal racing by introducing a standalone offence under the Road Transport Act 1987. First-time offenders could face fines of RM2,000 (S$632) to RM10,000, up to two years in jail, or both, while repeat offenders risk fines of up to RM20,000 and five years’ imprisonment.

The bill also targets tonto activities, strengthens enforcement powers, and increases compound limits for selected traffic offences, with new rates taking effect from 2029.

The Minister of Housing and Local Government, Nga Kor Ming, supports the idea, citing that prevention is better than cure. Illegal racing is a prevalent issue in Malaysia, as almost 6,000 deaths a year are caused by illegal racing.

However, some Malaysians appeared unconvinced by the minister’s support for the proposed law. On X, one questioned what penalties would be imposed on drunk drivers who injure or kill others, particularly pedestrians. In a sarcastic remark, the user suggested that drunk drivers might end up being rewarded with disability cards instead of facing stricter punishment.

Another argued that civil servants who abuse their authority should face similar penalties, including fines and imprisonment. The sentiment reflects a broader view among social media users that stricter enforcement should be applied consistently across the board, with many calling for greater accountability throughout the entire system rather than targeting only specific offences.

In a contrasting view, another argument pointed out that the proposed measure is punitive rather than preventive. They contended that the law only imposes penalties after an offence has been committed, effectively allowing illegal racers to break the law before any action can be taken, and further claimed that a truly preventive approach would stop such activities from occurring in the first place.

Others expressed concern that the proposed law could unfairly stigmatise motorcyclists, with many riders potentially being viewed as mat rempit by default. They argued that the majority of motorcyclists use their vehicles for daily commuting and work rather than illegal racing. He added that increased enforcement measures and roadblocks could become a significant inconvenience for law-abiding riders.

Nevertheless, Malaysia continues to face a range of persistent issues, making it unlikely that a single legislative measure can resolve them comprehensively. Many social media users argue that such policies may be more disruptive than preventive in practice, viewing them as an inconvenience rather than an effective long-term solution to curb the underlying problems.