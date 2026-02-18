// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
58-year-old driver died after losing control of his car in Bukit Batok and collided with a wall

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Another driver was caught up in a car accident when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall. Unfortunately, the 58-year-old male driver, who was suspected to be unwell, died in the hospital. 

According to social media, the incident happened at Bukit Batok Street 31. Photos uploaded by eye witnesses showed that a Mercedes-Benz was involved in the accident, and that there were police investigating the scene. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force rushed the driver to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital unconscious, where he later died. 

Police confirmed that they received this report, and that further investigations are still ongoing. 

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on what happened. A netizen claimed that the driver was his aunt’s husband, and that the cause of the accident was a heart attack. 

Another netizen suspected that it was drunk driving, but later on figured that the driver was unwell. 

“Deepest condolences to owner’s family,” one more netizen remarked.

In similar news related to car accidents, there was a recent report where a silver-white sedan accidentally flipped onto its roof after pulling out of a parking lot, trapping its front-seat passengers and injuring four people.

The vehicle was seen upside down, its four wheels pointing to the sky, and thick white smoke coming from the car. A witness shared that he saw the car suddenly lose control and overturn on the side of the road after driving out of the parking lot of the Singapore Buddhist Lodge. 

Passersby rushed to help the female driver and a passenger seated in the back seat escape. The driver and three passengers involved were all women—a 68-year-old driver and three passengers aged 52 to 73.

The authorities said that the car lost control and skidded, and the female driver is assisting with the investigation.

Read more about the story here

