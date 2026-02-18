58-year-old driver died after losing control of his car in Bukit Batok and collided with a wall

SINGAPORE: Another driver was caught up in a car accident when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall. Unfortunately, the 58-year-old male driver, who was suspected to be unwell, died in the hospital.

According to social media, the incident happened at Bukit Batok Street 31. Photos uploaded by eye witnesses showed that a Mercedes-Benz was involved in the accident, and that there were police investigating the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force rushed the driver to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital unconscious, where he later died.

Police confirmed that they received this report, and that further investigations are still ongoing.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on what happened. A netizen claimed that the driver was his aunt’s husband, and that the cause of the accident was a heart attack.

Another netizen suspected that it was drunk driving, but later on figured that the driver was unwell.

“Deepest condolences to owner’s family,” one more netizen remarked.

