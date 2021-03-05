57-year-old woman found dead in Tiong Bahru flat

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The police were alerted after a 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Block 10A Boon Tiong Road in Tiong Bahru at around 10.10 am on Thursday (March 4).

Her demise has been classified as an unnatural death.

As the incident is currently under investigation, no additional details, including the woman’s name, have been released by the police.

The police had found her lying unmoving at the unit, and spoken to her neighbours to determine whether they had heard anything unusual from within her flat.

One of her neighbours, Mr Manoj Prabhoda Chandran, spoke to TODAY.

He told the news site that police had come to his unit, which is right beside that of the woman who died, at around 11 am on Thursday morning.

Mr Manoj, a 34-year-old television producer, had been up until early that morning working from home, but had not heard anything that drew his attention.

Therefore it was a shock for him to see the police later that day, TODAY reports.

He added that he saw four or five police officers going around to speak to different residents within the building.

Mr Manoj is quoted as saying that the woman was very friendly, and had always been willing to talk. She had often asked him if he had eaten already.

He met her about five years ago, when he and his wife moved into their unit and had last seen her around a month ago.

The television producer added, however, that he did not know her that well, to the point of not knowing her name, but had observed that she lived alone. From time to time a younger man and woman had come to stay with her, but he did not know whether they were related to the older woman.

Another unnatural death was investigated by the police last month, after a 65-year-old man was found dead inside a car on Claymore Road in Orchard on Feb 18.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at 7 Claymore Road at about 12.25 pm that day. A man was found unresponsive inside a car and was later pronounced dead on the scene by an SCDF paramedic, said the police.

According to a channelnewsasia.com report, the police investigated the unnatural death. A video showed a blue tent outside an EtonHouse International pre-school. The area outside the pre-school was cordoned off, the report noted.

Several police vehicles and an SCDF ambulance were spotted on the scene.

