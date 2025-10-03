// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 3, 2025
Photo: Xiaohongshu/Hajmi
In the Hood
1 min.Read

56-year-old woman dies after falling from Bishan block; no foul play suspected

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of an HDB block on Thursday morning (Oct 2).

The police confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at Block 110, Bishan Street 12, at about 10:55 a.m.

A man who was supervising a group of foreign workers in the area told reporters that one of the workers had been painting a nearby flat when he heard a loud “bang.” He looked over and saw someone falling from the building.

Photos circulating on Xiaohongshu showed police tape cordoning off the area as investigations got underway.

In response to media queries, the police said: “A 56-year-old woman was found lying on the ground floor of a HDB flat and was pronounced dead on the spot by Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel upon arrival.”

The police confirmed that preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional or mental health issues, help is available.

See also  Yet another technician died in second fatal workplace accident in April alone

Mental health helplines

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Counselling helplines

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

