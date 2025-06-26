54 weeks jail for maid who slashed her Singapore boyfriend repeatedly after suspecting an affair

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic worker who attacked her boyfriend with a knife after suspecting him of infidelity was sentenced to 54 weeks in jail on Tuesday (24 June).

Niza Ganje Porras, a 47-year-old Filipina who had been working in Singapore, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon. The violent incident, which took place in late September 2024, left her boyfriend — a 43-year-old Singapore man — with deep cuts to his arms and face, as well as a broken nose.

The court heard that Porras and the victim had been in a relationship since 2016. On 29 September last year, the couple travelled to Malaysia for a short holiday, with the man driving them across the border.

Trouble began when Porras reportedly found suspicious content on a second mobile phone belonging to her boyfriend. Convinced he was having an affair, she flew into a rage. The court heard that she punched him in the eyes and face, threw his belongings around, damaged his mobile phone, and tore the cover of his passport.

Despite the outburst, the boyfriend kept his composure and told Porras they would discuss the matter further once they returned to Singapore.

But the tension did not ease. In the early hours of 30 September, during the drive back to Singapore, the couple continued arguing. Porras insisted on going to her boyfriend’s home to retrieve her belongings. He suggested instead that she go home to rest, offering to talk things through another day. This only escalated the situation.

The court heard that Porras then threatened to kill him and produced a 10-centimetre knife. She slashed his arm and cheek in quick succession. When the man tried to restrain her, she continued the attack, slashing him three more times, causing multiple injuries to his arms.

At no point during the confrontation did the man retaliate. He reportedly remained calm throughout, trying to de-escalate the situation.

After Porras returned to her own residence, the victim, covered in blood, drove himself home, changed clothes, and headed to the hospital for treatment. He sustained knife wounds to both arms, an 8-centimetre laceration on his cheek, and a broken nose. He was given 21 days of medical leave.

Later that day, he filed a police report. Upon returning to his vehicle, he discovered that the seat had also been slashed during the attack.

Porras has since paid over S$1,000 to cover his medical bills. As of April this year, his knife wounds were still visibly healing. It remains unclear whether the couple have remained in contact or officially ended their relationship.

Porras will serve just over a year in prison.