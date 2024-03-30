SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has reported a landmark figure of 510,000 individuals passing through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on Good Friday eve, marking a new single-day high for land checkpoint crossings.

According to the ICA, outbound traffic from Malaysia faced significant delays at the Woodlands Checkpoint throughout the day, resulting in extensive queues stretching beyond the Seletar Expressway.

Similar congestion was experienced at the second link, adding to the travel woes of commuters.

With the Easter weekend in full swing, authorities anticipate continued heavy traffic at the two checkpoints until Monday, with inbound congestion expected to escalate in the coming days.

In response to the heightened traffic activity, the ICA has stressed the importance of compliance with traffic regulations, emphasizing the need for motorists to maintain lane discipline and cooperate with ICA officers.

To expedite immigration clearance processes and mitigate delays, travellers are encouraged to utilize the new QR code system, which offers quicker processing times than traditional passport checks.

In light of the ongoing congestion, motorists are urged to stay informed about the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before commencing their journeys.

Additionally, ICA advises against queue cutting to prevent further congestion and ensure the safety of all road users.

As Singaporeans and visitors prepare for the Easter weekend, heightened vigilance and adherence to traffic guidelines remain paramount to ensure smooth and safe travels amidst the bustling checkpoint activity.