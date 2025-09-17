50% off discounts at mixed rice stalls spark chaos and debate over fairness

MALAYSIA: A well-intentioned promotion to cut food waste has turned into a battleground at several mixed rice eateries in Klang, where half-price deals after 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. have drawn overwhelming crowds and sparked heated debate over fairness.

According to Sin Chew Daily, a number of chain outlets recently introduced the discount scheme in hopes of selling out their cooked dishes by closing time while also allowing customers to enjoy affordable meals. The initiative has been warmly received, with many flocking to the restaurants in the evenings.

However, the promotion has also led to disorder at some eateries. In a bid to secure popular dishes, some customers began filling their plates as early as 10 to 15 minutes before the promotion period, only proceeding to the cashier once the half-price offer kicked in.

This practice has left other diners, who arrive on time expecting the discount, facing empty trays and little more than scraps of vegetables while the best dishes, such as fried chicken, are already gone.

Frustrated by the growing chaos, one business owner put up a notice at the restaurant entrance that read: “Please do not pick up your food before 8:30 p.m. and wait for a 50% discount. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The management also laid down stricter rules, stating that any food taken before the designated time would be charged at full price, even if the customer delayed payment until after the discount began.

A photo of the notice, once shared on social media, triggered a wave of online arguments. Some netizens said that the practice of “choping” meals and paying later is “totally unfair”, while others said, “Grab first, buy later is smart spending. The store should set clear rules themselves.”