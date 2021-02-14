5 must-try restaurants that are new on the Singapore food scene

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Finding pleasure in food never gets old. Flavours and textures come together to create explosions of joy and gastronomic satisfaction. Scouring for new food haunts with amazing eats? Singapore never fails to disappoint, with its mix of cultures and lively, exciting gastro scene. We’ve compiled a list of newcomers on the food block—restaurants that you absolutely must try this month.

Presenting Bonding Kitchen, Chef Danny Chew’s latest endeavour. The modern Peranakan establishment promises bold, unforgettable flavours. Chef Chew’s menu is exciting and will set fire to your tastebuds, waking them up from boring and repetitive meals. Nothing boring about Bonding Kitchen’s food—prepare for dishes like Nyonya Chap Chye, Nasi Goreng Buah Keluak, Pong Tauhu and the melt-in-your mouth Wagyu Beef Rendang.

Bonding Kitchen | 277 Orchard Road, #02-18, Singapore | +65 8860 9087

Chef Kenjiro “Hatch” Hashida has opened a brand new Hashida Singapore on Amoy Street. Previously serving authentic, high-end Edomae sushi, Hashida has gone through an evolution of style, now focusing on innovation and collaborations with other trade masters. Chef Hashida promises a multitude of inventive creations served in his signature omakase-style. Expect to feast on elevated dishes like the Ozoni, mocha served with burdock broth confit and cod milt with ponzu and barafu.

Hashida Singapore | 77 Amoy Street, Singapore 069896 | +65 8129 5336

In the Singapore food scene, there’s something for every palate and diet. Introducing Persea, a new dining concept focusing on low-carb meals. Catering to the keto-friendly crowd and anyone else watching their carb, Persea’s first menu is all about flavours from the Mediterranean—dishes like Cauli-hummus and Fauxcaccia—with unique combinations of nuts, spices and oils. And don’t worry, they’ve got a selection of no-sugar cocktails for your drinking pleasure, so you don’t miss out on any treats.

Persea | 23 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069703 | +65 8138 3217

Go wild with flavour at NIXTA Mexican Grill & Bar, which promises delicious food and exciting cocktail concoctions that show reverence to Mexican culture and cooking. NIXTA’s specialities are mouth-watering meats roasting over open fires, salsas handmade in volcanic stone bowls and signature heirloom corn tortillas. Check out the menu, and make a booking here. ¡Vamos a comer! (Let’s eat!)

NIXTA Mexican Grill & Bar | 116 Amoy Street, Singapore, 069936

Exciting news for the vegans, vegetarians and anyone wanting plant-based food options. Green Common, a one-stop shop for all your meatless needs, is open in Singapore. Peruse the retail section to grab fresh food and pantry items, and dine on tasty, plant-based dishes. Green Common is proud to carry a wide selection of international meat-free brands. The menu includes OmniMeat and Beyond Meat meatless meatballs, Beyond Meat burgers, a selection of hearty, fresh salads and much more.

Green Common | 1 HarbourFront Walk, VivoCity, #01-169/170 Singapore 098585 | +65 6513 5808

