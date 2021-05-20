International COVID 19 4,529 new deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country

4,529 new deaths recorded in India, highest single-day toll in any country

India logs 4,529 new deaths, hitting record of highest single-day toll in any country

4,529-new-deaths-recorded-in-india,-highest-single-day-toll-in-any-country

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19LifestyleHealth & Fitness
- Advertisement -

India — India recorded 267,334 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, and the number of new fatalities stood at 4,529, according to the Union health ministry dashboard. With this, the country’s cumulative infection tally went up to 25,496,330 while the death toll was pushed to 283,248.

As the second wave of Covid-19 dies down in the country, the number of fatalities has been projected to go up. According to experts, people who were infected during the peak of the second wave and are now battling for their lives, are likely to add to the toll in the coming weeks if they do not recover.

The country recorded over 4,000 deaths for the fifth time in the row on Wednesday even as the number of new cases went down in the past week. The fall in new cases of Covid-19 can be attributed to fresh restrictions and extended lockdowns, especially in the hot spot states, experts said.

Delhi, for instance, saw a downward trend in the average positivity rate in last 10 days, which fell by over 14% from May 8 to May 18. Chhattisgarh, too, saw its positivity rate drop around 13% in the same time period and in Haryana, it dropped over 10%.Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Elderly man attacked by otter along Kallang River, warns others of potential danger

Singapore – For one man, what started as a typical exercise session along Upper Boon Keng Road with friends became a painful encounter with a wild animal. On May 13, a 77-year-old man was exercising near Kallang River when around 20 otters...
View Post
Featured News

Goh: I wouldn’t have handed power to Lee Hsien Loong if he was strict like his father

Mr Goh Chok Tong would not have handed over the premiership of Singapore to Mr Lee Hsien Loong, if the latter reverted to his father’s stern ways, according to the second volume of Mr Goh's biography, Standing Tall. “I told the doubters...
View Post
COVID 19

Netizens urge Ong Ye Kung not too wait too long before calling for circuit breaker

Singapore— Newly-minted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung wants to wait and watch before opting for a circuit breaker, but netizens are urging him to act fast in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.  At a press conference held by the multi-ministry task...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent