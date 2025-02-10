SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old woman, reportedly sharing her requirements for a potential boyfriend, said he must not earn less than her. Her monthly salary, she added, was $8,000.

Recently, a Facebook user took to an online group to share what a woman told him about looking for a boyfriend. According to the writer, the woman said, “My requirements are very simple. He must not be younger than me. A lot of young guys are not immature. I earn $8K a month. He must not earn less than me.”

The writer shared that the woman added, “If he only earns $3K to $4K, then he won’t have much savings. If I get retrenched, he won’t have money to support me. I also want to retire at around 50 years old. He needs to have money to give me when I retire and travel around the world or do volunteer work.”

The woman also reportedly shared her thoughts on life after marriage, saying, “After we get married, he must not let his parents stay with us. I have heard a lot of female friends cannot get along well with their parents-in-law. They treat the son well but not her as she is not their real daughter. Even if he is the only child, I also don’t want the parents to stay with us after we get married.”

According to the post, the woman asked the writer about his requirements for a girlfriend. To this, he wrote, “My requirements are even more simple. She must take a look at herself in the mirror before giving a list of crazy requirements.”

In a 2021 article, the Straits Times reported a growing trend of dual-income couples with equal qualifications in Singapore.

