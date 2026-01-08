// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 8, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Australia’s Northern Territory to jail 10-year-old offenders
Singapore News
2 min.Read

41 weeks’ jail for M’sian man caught in warehouse with thousands of vapes

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Jan 6), a Malaysian man was given a 41-week jail sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing vapes or related components for sale.

Twenty-one-year-old Chong Jun Keong was charged on Jul 14, 2025, with distributing about 2,915 kilos of vapes and components.

Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers, having received information concerning vapes in warehouses in Bishan, saw Chong as he left a warehouse at 45 Jalan Pemimpin on Jul 11.

They apprehended him and entered the warehouse, where they saw thousands of vapes and components.

Vaping has been illegal in Singapore since February 2018, when buying, possessing, and using e-vaporisers were prohibited, in large part due to the country’s public health policies.

Last year, following an announcement from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Singapore’s laws tightened even further.

Chong’s story

The Malaysian national was working as a sales assistant in Johor Bahru at a store that sold phone accessories as well as vapes and their components, according to a report in CNA.

See also  Shiga Lin Officially Engaged to Carlos Chan After Years of Secret Dating

Last April, a customer named John, whom he had met in 2024, offered him a job as a vape packer in Singapore. Because the salary he was promised would be higher than what he was receiving, he said yes.

He started working in May 2025 at a warehouse in Jalan Pemimpin and was also given access to another warehouse in Ubi, although Chong continued to live in Malaysia. His work involved packing parcels of vapes, which delivery drivers would pick up.

When HSA officers entered the warehouse at 45 Jalan Pemimpin on Jul 11, they seized 17,955 vapes and 29,522 vape components. Because Chong had keys to the second warehouse, the officers were able to enter it and found 5,564 vapes and 13,412 vape components.

CNA reported that 35,000 vapes or vape components for the purpose of sale were found in Chong’s possession.

Tougher on vaping

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his National Day Rally speech on Aug 17, 2025, that Singapore will begin treating vaping as a “drug issue” and that enforcement efforts would be enhanced.

See also  Couple complained that they were billed more than $1,200 for facial treatment, beauty salon claimed they asked consent

The rising number of young people who use them has been a cause for concern, especially since some have been found to contain addictive or harmful substances. Some of the vape pods that officers from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have seized this year were found to contain etomidate, an anaesthetic which can cause addiction and physical dependence.

On Aug 24, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that from Sep 1, etomidate would be listed in the Misuse of Drugs Act. This means the substance is now listed as a Class C drug, making the traffic, manufacture, import, export, possession, and consumption of etomidate illegal. /TISG

Read also: People have been throwing away their vapes at the Causeway before entering SG from JB

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Teen who punched, threatened father with knife, pleads guilty to 4 charges

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jan 5), a court ordered reformative...
Singapore News

Silver fever grips Singapore as physical supply dries up and prices soar

SINGAPORE: Have you tried buying silver in Singapore lately?...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Teen who punched, threatened father with knife, pleads guilty to 4 charges

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jan 5), a court ordered reformative...

Silver fever grips Singapore as physical supply dries up and prices soar

SINGAPORE: Have you tried buying silver in Singapore lately?...

Singapore court slams bid to unlock seized funds tied to alleged scam kingpin

SINGAPORE: A former employee of alleged scam kingpin Chen...

Jamus Lim: ‘Untenable’ for immigrants not to embrace Singaporean values

SINGAPORE: In a social media post on Wednesday (Jan...

Business

‘I don’t see myself doing this for 20 more years’: SG man says he’s already burnt out after just 5 years of working

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean professional has sparked discussion online after...

Report: China reviews Meta’s S$2.56B Manus deal over possible tech export control violations

CHINA: Chinese officials are reviewing Meta’s over US$2 billion...

‘My manager is spam calling and texting us late at night to borrow S$1,000 each’ — Pressured staff asks, ‘Should we report this to...

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker has sparked widespread online discussion...

Part of The Centrepoint up for en bloc sale for a guide price of S$418M

SINGAPORE: The leasehold portion of The Centrepoint on Orchard...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //