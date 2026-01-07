// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo from Google
Singapore News
2 min.Read

4 weeks’ jail for Malaysian man who tried to enter Singapore illegally

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In a statement on Tuesday (Jan 6), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that a Malaysian man has been sentenced to four weeks’ imprisonment for attempting to enter Singapore illegally at the bus hall of Tuas Checkpoint.

The man has been identified by ICA as 42-year-old  Yusman Bin Yusoff. He was charged with failure to present a passport for clearance under Section 5A(1)(b) of the Immigration Act 1959.

Illegal entry

Yusman sought to enter Singapore on Dec 22, 2025, at around 12:00 p.m. through an attempt to tailgate a traveller going through immigration clearance at an automated lane of the bus hall.

The statement from ICA says that he followed behind the other traveller closely and tried to pass the automated lanes without showing his passport. This was detected by the automated lanes, and an officer was alerted, who then stopped both the traveller and Yusman.

Both individuals underwent checks and interviews, and the authorities were able to determine that the traveller and Yusman did not know each other.

See also  ICA media statement sheds light on why Causeway is so clogged this month and gives travel tips to all motorists

More importantly, it was discovered that Yusman had no travel documents and that he had intentionally followed the other traveller closely, trying to slip through and enter Singapore illegally.

He was then arrested by officers from the ICA.

“This detection is a testament to ICA’s effectiveness in keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure, while providing a convenient and seamless immigration clearance experience,” the authority said.

The statement reminded the public that the automated lanes at Singapore’s checkpoints are able to detect anomalous behaviour, which includes tailgating, resulting in officers getting alerted so they can intervene at once.

“This ensures that attempts to enter or depart Singapore illegally are quickly detected and prevented, safeguarding Singapore’s borders,” ICA added.

People who do not present a valid travel document to an immigration officer while entering Singapore face a maximum fine of S$2,000, a jail term of six months, or both, under the Immigration Act 1959.

Attempts to illegally enter Singapore are not uncommon. One day before Yusman was caught, the Police arrested six men from Indonesia for unlawful entry into Singapore. At 12:35 a.m., the Police Coast Guard saw a wooden craft with six men aboard within Singapore Territorial Waters off Tanah Merah.

See also  Tan Cheng Bock reminisces about his time as a PAP MP

The men are between the ages of 23 and 29 and had come to Singapore to seek employment, the Police said. /TISG

Read also: Man from Johor Bahru says he had a toilet emergency at Singapore immigration, ends up accused of illegal entry

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Relationships

First date or job interview? Man shocked after date grills him about money and family wealth

SINGAPORE: A man new to Singapore’s dating scene recently...
Business

Cross-border deals power hiring boom in Singapore’s legal sector

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s legal scene is perky with novel prospects,...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

First date or job interview? Man shocked after date grills him about money and family wealth

SINGAPORE: A man new to Singapore’s dating scene recently...

Cross-border deals power hiring boom in Singapore’s legal sector

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s legal scene is perky with novel prospects,...

New Zealand woman caught at Auckland Airport with S$4million worth of meth after flight from SG

NEW ZEALAND: A woman from New Zealand was caught...

Singapore becomes Asia’s burger launchpad for global fast-food chains

SINGAPORE: Singapore is quickly turning into Asia’s burger gateway,...

Business

Cross-border deals power hiring boom in Singapore’s legal sector

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s legal scene is perky with novel prospects,...

Father secures professional doctorate in later years to inspire his son

SINGAPORE: For Jay Choy, achieving a Professional Doctorate in...

Netflix takes down Chinese drama ‘Shine on Me’ in Vietnam over South China Sea ‘nine-dash line’ map

Netflix has removed the Chinese drama Shine on Me...

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //