SINGAPORE: Four Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were taken to hospital on Thursday (Jan 23) afternoon after a fire engine and a trailer collided around 1.45 pm along Sungei Kadut Street 1. The four officers are between the ages of 21 and 28.

A dash cam video taken shortly after 2 pm showed that emergency vehicles, including two ambulances and two other fire engines, had arrived on the scene. Personnel were also helping direct traffic. The clip, which was posted on the Singapore roads accident.com 新加坡公路意外网页 Facebook page later that day, shows a close-up of the head-on collision.

The caption on the post said that the vehicle that the SCDF fire engine had crashed into was a low-bed trailer. However, a report in Mothership says that there had been three vehicles involved in the accident—the SCDF vehicle, a truck, and a prime mover.

A report in The Straits Times quoted the SCDF as saying that two injured officers were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and the other two to Woodlands Health Campus. When they were conveyed to the medical centres, they were all conscious, alert, and under observation.

The four men were manning the fire engine, which had been deployed to the area to respond to a fire.

After the fire had turned out to be a false alarm, the men were en route back to the fire post at Sungei Kadut when the mishap occurred.

ST added that hydraulic rescue equipment was needed to free the officer trapped in the front cabin of the fire engine after the accident. He was one of the officers taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The police are currently investigating the incident.

On the same day, there was another mishap involving a police vehicle and a white car at Marsiling. On Thursday night, a clip of the video was posted on the Singapore roads accident.com 新加坡公路意外网页 Facebook page.

The police van was dented in the incident near the MRT station at Marsiling shortly before 8 pm.

A report in AsiaOne quotes the SCDF as saying that the 32-year-old woman who had been driving the white car was brought conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. /TISG