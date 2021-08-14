4-road-trip-ideas-to-fuel-your-wanderlust-in-singapore

- Advertisement -

There’s a German word, Fernweh, which means having the desire to explore the world. But with travel restrictions still in place, it may seem like a getaway is months away. And while you may not be hopping on a plane anytime soon, there are still ways to whisk yourself to the bamboo groves of Kyoto or admire the Javanese architecture of Bali, all while staying here in Singapore. So, if you’re starting to feel the itch of cabin fever, read ahead for our list of road trip ideas to plan the perfect day away.

Japan

Some of the most scenic places in Kyoto include the Kinkaku-ji Temple and the torii tunnels of Fushimi-Inari-Taisha Shrine. However, these are no comparison to the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove. You don’t need to be a nature-enthusiast to stand in awe amidst the soaring stalks of bamboo. Ready to experience the unparalleled tranquility of the bamboo grove? Plan a road trip to Changi Airport where you’ll find a mini Bamboo Forest located on level 1 near the Link Bridge to T2 and T4. With the pebble stone path and towering bamboo, you’ll be transported to the far-away land of Kyoto. What’s more, if you’re looking for a more complete zen experience, Singapore is home to several onsen spas to help wrap up your Japan-inspired trip.

Korea

Imagine being swept away to Haneul Park where you’re surrounded by swaying pampas grass and breathtaking views of Seoul in the near distance. Whether you want to strike a pose with this picturesque park as your backdrop or recreate scenes from your favourite K-drama, plan a road trip to the Lalang Field at Lakeside Gardens in Jurong for a Korean-inspired trip. The Lalang Fields offer a similar landscape of lush, grass-like foliage with mini hills stretching (almost) as far as the eye can see. As you bask in the sunshine, remember to catch a glimpse of the Lone Tree, a sculpture made of recycled iron reinforcement bars which were salvaged from old park pathways. Consider rounding off your day away by visiting an authentic Korean BBQ restaurant or watching a Korean film.

Indonesia

If you’re dreaming of escaping to Bali, plan a road trip to Sang Nila Utama Garden to experience a slice of Balinese architecture in Singapore. Nestled within the iconic hilltop of Fort Canning Park, Sang Nila Utama Garden welcomes visitors with its series of Javanese split gates that closely resemble the Gates of Heaven in Bali. The area features a symmetrical layout and a reflective pool with lily pads which appear similar to the Tirta Empul Temple near Ubud. Stay a while and you’ll notice the flora and fauna as well as statues of fish, frogs, and ducks. A stroll along these tranquil paths will not only let you experience an Indonesian-inspired getaway but also let you journey back in time as the hilltop was once home to 14th-century kings.

Malaysia

- Advertisement -

Have you ever visited the famous streets of Georgetown or Penang in Malaysia? They are lined with shophouse cafes, boutique shops, and vibrant street art. Despite travel restrictions, you can still experience these tourist attractions by planning a road trip to Kampong Glam. With its hipster eateries, trendy artwork, and fabric shops, Kampong Glam is the perfect area for a Malaysian-inspired day away. Get your camera ready and explore the back alleys of Muscat Street, Aliwal Street, and Haji Lane to find murals created by local artists. There are plenty of ways to stay entertained throughout the day as you experience art, culture, and history all in one place.

Choose The Right Car Insurance For Your Road Trip

Regardless of where your road trip takes you, remember to protect yourself against the ramifications of car accidents with a good quality car insurance policy. Consider purchasing an affordable car insurance plan if you have a limited budget in the short-term. While buying a car insurance policy can be a lengthy, complex, and an expensive undertaking, you don’t have to overspend to get the right amount of coverage.

Remember to compare car insurance quotes to find one that offers the flexibility to personalise the plan. For instance, DirectAsia car insurance plans let you pick and choose from a variety of coverage features such as non-crash damages to your car or damage caused by a natural disaster. Also, it doesn’t hurt that consumers end up enjoying significant savings. With DirectAsia’s current promotion, you’ll receive either 1 month of free car insurance when you use promo code CAR1MONTH or qualify for up to S$100 Shell fuel as well as free 24-hour breakdown assistance. As you shop around for the right car insurance plan, be sure to find a policy that caters to your budget, lifestyle, and needs.

Read Next

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.