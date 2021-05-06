4 new infections in Pasir Panjang Terminal, SG now has 10 active Covid-19 clusters

- Advertisement -

Singapore—New Covid-19 cases continue to be detected, even as authorities are imposing more restrictions on movement, travel and gatherings in a bid to prevent a widespread increase of infections.

On Wednesday (May 5), however, only one community case was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This case is linked to three cases that had been discovered at Pasir Panjang Terminal earlier. This means that a new cluster, the tenth active one at present, has formed.

Pasir Panjang Terminal Cases

The first case is of a 23-year-old male Work Permit holder employed by Seafront Support Company Pte Ltd as a lashing specialist. He lives at a dorm at Brani Terminal Avenue.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Apr 10.

- Advertisement -

The second case is of a 35-year-old Work Permit who works as a stevedore at Pasir Panjang Terminal and Brani Terminal and lives at Pasir Panjang Residence in Harbour Drive.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Apr 28.

The third person to test positive is a 23-year-old Work Permit holder. He is also a stevedore at Pasir Panjang Terminal and lives at Pasir Panjang Residence.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Apr 29.

All three workers are asymptomatic and received both the first and second Covid-19 vaccination doses in January and February.

The fourth patient, a 59-year-old trailer truck driver working at Brani Terminal and Pasir Panjang Terminal, however, is symptomatic for Covid-19.

The driver, a Singaporean working for GKE Express Logistics, experienced a fever and sore throat last Sunday (May 2) and went to a general practitioner clinic for medical treatment the following day.

He was tested for Covid-19. His results came out on Tuesday (May 4) as positive for the infection. He is now warded at Alexandra Hospital.

The driver was last at work on Saturday, May 1.

Due to the discovery of the active cluster at Pasir Panjang Terminal, MOH will be holding special operations to test port workers employed by PSA Singapore who work at the terminal.

In its latest update on Thursday (May 6), MOH said that there are 18 new cases in Singapore—16 of which are imported and are already serving their Stay-Home Notice.

The other two cases are locally transmitted and were found in the community, and not in migrant workers’ dormitories.

Neither of the two cases is linked to Singapore’s largest active cluster at the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The country’s case total is now at 61,286, and the death rate remains at 31, one of the lowest around the globe.

/TISG

Read also: “Get your shot, steady pom pi pi” wins praise around the globe as a “FRESH COVID vaccination jam”

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg