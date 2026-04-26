4,700 retrenched in 16 days: When a degree is no longer a guarantee of job security

MALAYSIA: It appears that the job market has begun to feel the heat, with layoffs becoming increasingly evident in April 2026. More than 4,700 workers were retrenched within just the first 16 days of the month, based on data from PERKESO’s Employment Insurance System.

The Economy Minister, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nas, has since cautioned that the second quarter of 2026 will be a “crucial period” in determining whether rising cost pressures, particularly from energy prices and global supply disruptions, will lead to further job losses across the economy. While the situation has not been classified as a large-scale crisis, early indicators suggest that labour market conditions are beginning to soften under economic strain.

This trend is reinforced by broader analysis pointing to sustained pressure on businesses, with firms operating in an environment of higher costs, weaker demand in selected sectors, and continued global uncertainty. In response, organisations are increasingly adopting defensive workforce strategies, including headcount reduction, hiring slowdowns, and internal restructuring. These measures reflect a shift towards cost containment and operational efficiency, rather than expansion, as companies adjust to more constrained economic conditions.

A related development is the growing adoption of flexible working arrangements, as highlighted by Malaysia’s Human Resources Ministry. While presented as an alignment with evolving labour market needs, such arrangements also function as part of broader organisational cost management strategies. Hybrid and remote work models, for instance, reduce reliance on physical office infrastructure and associated overheads, allowing firms to maintain productivity with leaner operational setups. However, this restructuring of work design may also have indirect implications for job creation.

As firms optimise internal efficiency, there is less reliance on expanding headcount, with greater emphasis placed on role consolidation and task redistribution. This can result in a more restrained pace of new job openings, even where productivity remains stable.

At the individual level, these developments are reshaping labour market behaviour, with job seekers increasingly prioritising employment stability when assessing opportunities, resulting in more cautious career decisions. Although vacancies exist, uncertainty over long-term security is discouraging frequent job switching in a market perceived as increasingly unpredictable. This shift is also evident in responses to workplace dissatisfaction, where resignation, once a relatively straightforward decision in a stable or ideal environment now becomes greater hesitation. Many employees are therefore placing job security above workplace satisfaction, choosing to remain in less favourable roles due to concerns over limited and uncertain alternative opportunities.

Speaking to one graduate, it is evident that such uncertainty is already influencing expectations. He mentioned, “The job market is unpredictable, and I am not even sure which industry will be affected the most. Is my degree able to secure me a job?” On the other hand, for others who have recently resigned, the decision now appears more uncertain, with concerns over whether the timing was appropriate given prevailing market conditions.

Overall, the job market is turning more cautious, with both employers and employees becoming more careful in their decisions as costs rise and uncertainty continues.