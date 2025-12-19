// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 19, 2025
25.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Holiday budgeting
Photo: Freepik/KamranAydinov
LifestylePersonal Finance
1 min.Read

36% of Singaporeans rely on AI for holiday budgeting, YouGov survey finds

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Nearly three in four (36%) Singaporeans said they would use artificial intelligence (AI) to manage their holiday budgets, according to a YouGov survey.

The survey, conducted from December 11 to 16, 2025, which gathered responses from 1,064 Singapore respondents, also found that 49% saw potential value in AI-assisted gift lists, while only 6% said they would use the tool for gift buying.

Notably, when asked if they would spend the holidays alone if their usual companions were unavailable, 11% said they would spend it with an AI companion. Of those, 21% were millennials.

Others, however, said they would spend the holidays alone (51%), at a public event (33%), or join an online community (19%), with 15% saying they would do nothing.

While the year-end is generally festive, 28% of Singaporeans do not celebrate any holidays, and only half celebrate Christmas alongside other year-end occasions.

When it comes to buying gifts, 43% said they prefer to buy gifts themselves, while 31% involve their partners, friends or family (27%). Respondents shared that their least liked gifts were re-gifted items and cheap tech gadgets (31% each), mugs (26%), self-help books (25%), and office gift sets (23%).

See also  Xu Bin celebrates late Aloysius Pang's birthday

Singaporeans also dislike holiday traditions like gift exchanges in the workplace (30%) or with extended family (24%).

About 36% said they would skip cleaning up after holiday guests if given the choice, while others said they easily get tired of holiday cooking (18%), socialising (15%), and travelling (13%), with only 33% enjoying all holiday traditions. /TISG

Read also: Singapore’s luxury goods sales slide as wealthy Chinese turn to ‘low-key’ spending on art, wine, and private clubs amid growing scrutiny from authorities

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

WP says internal processes regarding Pritam Singh’s High Court judgment have begun

SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (Dec 17), Leader of the House...

Parents work together to save a beloved preschool from closure

SINGAPORE: A group of parents is now banding together...

Homeowner paid over $80,000 for ‘ghosted’ home renovation project

SINGAPORE: A homeowner shared that a renovation contractor used...

Jobless man pawns roommates Rolex watch for an urgent trip abroad

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old unemployed man decided to steal his...

Business

Construction and sustainability costs keep Singapore the world’s second-most expensive market to build data centres

SINGAPORE: Rising construction costs amid the artificial intelligence push...

3 Samtrade FX executives charged with fraudulent practices and money laundering

SINGAPORE: Samtrade FX CEO Goh Nai De, chief technology...

Bukit Panjang executive HDB flat sold for record S$1.18M

SINGAPORE: An executive Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

‘There was no system of teaching’: New hire claims mentor made her first weeks a nightmare

SINGAPORE: A workplace dispute shared online has reignited conversation...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //