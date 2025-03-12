SINGAPORE: Lady Gaga frenzy has begun. After it was announced that the pop superstar will be back in Singapore to perform at the National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21, and 24, fans from the region have begun the quest to secure accommodation, just as they did when Taylor Swift held her concerts early last year

Singapore is Lady Gaga’s only stop in Asia. While ticket prices have yet to be announced and pre-sales will not start until next week (March 18), the online travel platform Agoda said on Tuesday (March 11) that it has seen a 358 per cent increase in accommodation searches for the city-state.

“Fans from across the region are looking forward to ‘just dance,’ with searches multiplying on Agoda’s platform compared to the two previous weeks,” the company said.

Interest in accommodations in Singapore on the dates when the singer performs has been particularly high from Taiwan, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Agoda noted that on March 10, Taiwan emerged as the top market searching for Singapore despite not having been in the top five in the two weeks before Lady Gaga announced her concert dates.

“It’s no abracadabra—big events inspire travel, and Lady Gaga’s upcoming concert series in Singapore is proof of that. Whether travellers are coming from near or far, and whether they’re ‘Little Monsters’ or just looking for a great deal, Agoda has them covered with the best stays in Singapore. So pack your bags, get ready to ‘just dance,’ and let Agoda take care of the rest!” said Matteo Frigerio, chief marketing officer at Agoda.

Last year, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour provided a boost to Singapore’s economy, though other countries in Southeast Asia were less than thrilled that the singer performed only in Singapore.

When Swift performed in Singapore from March 2 to 9, 2024, hotel rates skyrocketed, as fans from all over Asia flew in to watch the concerts. One hotel in Geylang charged as much as $400 a night.

If anything, credit should be given to Singapore for having the foresight to prepare to become the “Events and Entertainment Capital of Asia” for some time now.

Big acts, after all, equal big ticket sales plus a big tourism boost, and at a time when countries are still recovering from the pandemic and facing global tensions, big money from “concert economics” is a big deal.

The country’s strategy “is part of wider economic development agency attempts to diversify Singapore’s brand beyond its well-established reputation as a leading business destination”, the Singapore Tourism Board said in 2009. /TISG

