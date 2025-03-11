SINGAPORE: According to The Straits Times, Lady Gaga is set to return to Singapore after 13 years, performing at the National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21, and 24—her only concerts in Asia. Pre-sales of tickets commence on March 18, and general sales begin on March 21. The price has not yet been disclosed.

Attract premier sports and entertainment events

The Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) team collaborated with Live Nation to bring the global pop star to Singapore, according to Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

He emphasised that since the government took control of the Sports Hub, efforts have been made to attract premier sports and entertainment events. He also clarified that no government grants were used to secure the concert as it was a commercial arrangement.

An estimated 200,000 fans are expected to attend the concerts. Klook users can access pre-sale tickets on March 19, along with packages starting at S$589, which include accommodation at premium hotels. KrisFlyer members get pre-sale access on March 20, with ticket redemption options available for select categories.

Lady Gaga’s return follows Taylor Swift’s exclusive six-show run in March 2024. Gaga last performed in Singapore in 2012 during her Born This Way Ball tour, with earlier performances in 2009 and 2011.

Latest releases

Her latest album, Mayhem, released on March 7, features hit singles Disease and Abracadabra, as well as her Grammy-winning duet with Bruno Mars, Die With A Smile. She describes the album’s sound as a mix of electrogrunge and Gothic themes.

Before arriving in Singapore, Gaga will perform at Coachella, Mexico City, and a free concert in Rio de Janeiro. While she has yet to confirm a full world tour, these performances mark her return to live shows after The Chromatica Ball (2022).

Book It/ Lady Gaga In Singapore: Pre-sales info

Lady Gaga is set to perform in Singapore at the National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21, and 24. General ticket sales will begin on March 21 at 2 pm via Ticketmaster.sg. Several pre-sale opportunities are available for fans eager to secure their spots early:

Mastercard pre-sales will be held on www.priceless.com/music from 10 am on March 18 until 9.59 am on March 20.

Klook pre-sales will take place on the Klook app (www.klook.com/tetris/promo/lady-gaga-in-Singapore) from 10 am on March 19 until 9.59 am on March 21.

KrisFlyer members can access pre-sales from March 20 at 12 pm to March 21 at 11.59 am via www.ticketmaster.sg and KrisFlyerExperiences.com.

members can access pre-sales from March 20 at 12 pm to March 21 at 11.59 am via www.ticketmaster.sg and KrisFlyerExperiences.com. Live Nation pre-sales, including VIP experiences, will be available on March 20 from 12 pm to 11.59 pm through www.livenation.sg and vip.livenation.asia.