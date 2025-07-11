33-year-old sole breadwinner earning S$3.5k seeks help after leaving abusive marriage and filing for divorce

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old woman who has been trapped in an emotionally and physically abusive marriage for five years has finally made the difficult decision to walk away and file for divorce.

On Friday (July 11), she shared her story on the r/singaporefi subreddit, revealing that beyond the trauma of the relationship, she had also been the family’s sole breadwinner for years.

She had been covering all household expenses, including housing, bills, groceries, childcare and daily necessities, on a take-home pay of just S$3,500 from her full-time job.

To stay afloat, she even took on part-time driving jobs to supplement her income. “I have no one to blame but myself,” she wrote. “I was blinded by love and hope that things would turn around, but instead, they just continued to deteriorate.”

The woman also pleaded for help regarding her current financial situation.

“I’m facing a tough financial situation. My credit score is at GX, which prevents me from securing any bank loans, and I keep getting rejected. I urgently need S$15,000 for all the outstanding fees/bills/debts that are tied under my name, but I really don’t want to resort to borrowing from licensed money lenders,” she said.

“I’m feeling lost and overwhelmed. Are there any other options available to help me through this? I’m reaching out sincerely for any advice or support you can offer. Please be kind to me,” she added.

“It might be best to seek help from close friends and family.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor advised, “I’d recommend visiting your local MP, he would probably be able to advise you on what resources and options are available.”

Another user told her, “I think under these circumstances, it might be best to seek help from close friends and family for a friendly loan to tide things over. Stay strong, internet stranger, don’t give up!”

A third added, “First of all, it is not easy to be as courageous as you to escape a wrong marriage, just this action alone proves that you are a resilient and tough woman.

“Unfortunately, if you are looking for a magic wand to solve the problem overnight, it doesn’t exist. My advice is to look at your income and expenses, make a budget and start tracking it, and eventually find ways to squeeze some dollars out of your already tight budget.”

In other news, a tech worker in the public sector took to Reddit to share his frustration after a university peer dismissed his civil service job as something only “unambitious” fresh grads would take.

In a post on Reddit’s r/SingaporeRaw forum, the 20-something shared that during a recent meetup, his former classmate told him he was “selling himself short” by joining what he described as a “retirement home” agency.

Read more: Civil service jobs seen as ‘dumping ground’? Tech worker frustrated by Gen z peers’ harsh take on public sector work

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)