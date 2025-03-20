SINGAPORE: After accepting a government job with a significant pay cut, one online user turned to Singaporeans in an online forum, worried about how it might affect his long-term career prospects.

A 30-year-old man took to social media on Wednesday (March 19) to share his experience with the job market. He said his peers had about a three-year head start in the workforce as he ran a business while studying for his marketing degree. “Right now, I’m in my first job—a contract role with the government—which pays well, significantly above what’s typically offered for my background and experience,” he wrote.

However, as his contract is coming to an end, he has been searching for a new job. “The job market is rough,” he said, sharing that despite having sent hundreds of applications, he received calls from only a “handful” of companies. “Most roles out there don’t pay as well, and after months of searching, I’ve had to settle for a job with another government organisation that comes with a significant pay cut—almost $1k less,” he disclosed, admitting that despite the salary being workable, “It stings.” He added that he has only accepted the offer verbally but has not signed any papers yet.

“I’ve heard that government jobs tend to overpay fresh grads and junior hires, which makes it harder for them to leave public service,” he wrote. “Maybe that’s just my way of rationalising this pay cut.”

He then turned to Singaporeans with his concern over how this would affect his career in the long run. “This new employer requested my payslip, yet they still offered a lower salary,” he said. “I’m sure future employers will do the same. How do I push back against this? Should I reject the offer since I haven’t signed anything yet?”

There was a mixed response to the post, with some discussing their take on the average pay of government jobs and others sharing advice with the writer.

“Yes, government jobs pay well for the average performer,” said one, while another mentioned, “Yeah, government jobs pay very well for people who just want a full work-life balance and a junior role.” However, one disagreed.

The man was offered various suggestions, from asking his current employer to extend his contract to requesting a transfer to another agency or ministry. “You can always negotiate for a higher pay,” one pointed out but warned, “Do note that once you accept a lower pay, that is your new cut-off line, meaning it may get harder to get a higher pay. Also, don’t get a contract job, it is troublesome when the contract ends. Find a permanent one. The older you get, the worse contract jobs become.”

According to Indeed, contract employment comes with several advantages, such as flexible work schedules, the chance to gain experience across various industries and positions, and the possibility of earning a higher salary compared to permanent roles.

Taking on contract roles also allows you to broaden your professional network, get a feel for a company’s culture without a long-term commitment, and enhance your resume with a diverse range of skills and experiences.

However, contract jobs also have their downsides, including lower job security, shorter and potentially more demanding training periods, fewer opportunities for building relationships with colleagues, limited access to traditional employee benefits, and the need to frequently search for new roles due to the temporary nature of the work.

