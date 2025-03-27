SINGAPORE: A recent Reddit post on r/askSingapore has resonated with many locals who feel trapped in the endless cycle of work, work-related travel and the constant rush to prepare for the next day. In the post, one user laments: “Sigh. Thirty years of my life have flown by in the blink of an eye—no notable achievements and earning a little. Any recommendations on activities which don’t cost any money so that I can brighten up my boring life?”

The post became the centre of discussion among Singaporeans, with users sharing their personal experiences and offering practical suggestions for turning their everyday life into something remarkable.

Endless work routine

Many in Singapore relate to the feeling that their lives are consumed by work. One commenter summed it up accurately: “I feel you. Sometimes it seems like all we do is work and then sleep, only to repeat it all over again.”

Some pointed out that Singapore’s fast-paced lifestyle makes it easy to fall into this routine, where the days blur together and weeks turn into years.

Simple, free ways to make life more enjoyable

Amid the discussion, Redditors shared suggestions to break the cycle without spending money. One user advised checking out the local community centres.“They often host free events and classes,” one user said.

Another suggested picking up a hobby like what she did: “I started painting to break the monotony, and it’s been a revelation.” One commenter also reminded him of the essence of reading a book, “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.” He added that it’s even free and very “underrated.”

“Taking a walk in the park really helps clear your mind,” is another suggestion one user noted. At the same time, another recommended joining neighbourhood clubs to enjoy social activities that don’t break the bank.

Comments and suggestions continued to pour in, from visiting National Heritage Board museums to joining free guided tours offered by National Parks.

The list went on, but one common idea stood out: sometimes, the simplest activities can bring a much-needed change of pace and add colour to a routine that feels dull and repetitive.

Reflecting on life beyond work

Beyond listing activities, the discussion became a reflection on what really makes life meaningful.

“We all need to find something that makes life more colourful.”

While work is important, many agreed that personal happiness shouldn’t come second. Whether it’s picking up a new skill, reconnecting with old interests, or simply slowing down, small changes can make a big difference.