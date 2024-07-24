Technology

30% Singaporeans have never used AI at work: Study

ByJewel Stolarchuk

July 24, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent report from Randstad has found that nearly 30% of Singaporean workers have never utilized artificial intelligence (AI) tools in their workplaces.

The survey, which included responses from 2,602 individuals in Singapore, highlights significant generational and gender disparities in AI adoption.

The data shows that among the workers who have never used AI tools, 43% are from Generation X.

In contrast, higher adoption rates were observed among Millennials and Gen Z employees, indicating a generational shift towards embracing AI technologies.

The report also points to a gender gap in AI usage, with women being 11% less likely to use AI tools than their male counterparts.

Despite the varied levels of adoption, AI integration into the workplace appears to be gaining traction. According to the survey, 11% of respondents reported using AI daily, while 19% used it regularly.

Approximately a third of the participants said they employed AI tools occasionally, and only 9% indicated they had used AI once.

The perception of AI’s impact on jobs is mixed among Singaporean workers. Over one-third believe AI will significantly influence their jobs, while another 33% anticipate only a minor impact.

Interestingly, 4% of respondents fear job loss due to AI, and another 4% reported that AI has already affected their roles. Meanwhile, 14% foresee no impact from AI on their employment.

In terms of job satisfaction, nearly half (44%) of the surveyed workers expect AI to positively affect their work experience. A considerable portion, 40%, maintain a neutral stance, while 7% perceive AI’s impact as negative.

David Blasco, the country director at Randstad Singapore, emphasized the importance of equipping employees with the necessary skills and providing access to safe AI tools.

“When employers upskill talent with necessary skills and provide access to safe AI tools, organisations in Singapore can cultivate a skilled and adaptable workforce, as well as position the city-state as an attractive talent centre,” he said.

The Randstad report draws on responses from over 173,000 individuals globally, shedding light on the evolving landscape of AI adoption in workplaces and its varying implications for workers in Singapore. /TISG

