Thursday, September 25, 2025
Singapore
Singapore News
3 Singaporeans allegedly involved in transnational baby trafficking ring

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is assisting Indonesian authorities in verifying information about three Singaporeans suspected of involvement in a transnational baby trafficking ring.

In July this year, Indonesian police dismantled the syndicate, rescuing six babies, five of whom were reportedly destined for sale to Singapore.

Investigations in Indonesia revealed that the ring had carried out 24 illegal transactions since 2023, with 15 babies sold to Singapore for adoption.

Indonesian media reported last week that three Singaporean citizens were named by the Indonesian police as suspects in the case.

Responding to media queries, a police spokesman confirmed that the SPF had been approached by the Indonesian National Police to verify information relating to the three Singaporeans. The police are providing necessary assistance to Indonesia in accordance with the law, the spokesman said.

Indonesian police are continuing to trace the trafficking routes used to move babies abroad. The details of the alleged involvement of the three Singaporeans have not yet been disclosed.

