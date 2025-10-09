// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
3-room Bidadari flat resold for $930,000, breaking Toa Payoh record

Jewel Stolarchuk
Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A three-room HDB flat in Bidadari has been resold for $930,000, setting a new record for three-room flats in Toa Payoh and nearing the highest-ever resale price for such units across Singapore.

According to real estate website 99.co, the flat — located between the 16th and 18th floors of Block 115C, Alkaff Lakeview, in the Alkaff Crescent project — was sold this month for $930,000. The unit spans 71 square metres, and its 99-year lease began in 2020, leaving 94 years and three months on the lease.

The transaction marks a notable rise in resale prices within the Alkaff Lakeview development. Just three months ago, another three-room flat in the same block, located between the 13th and 15th floors, was sold for $920,000.

Property portal EdgeProp suggested that the $10,000 price difference between the two transactions may be attributed to the higher floor level of the recently sold unit.

So far, three three-room flats in Block 115C, Alkaff Lakeview, have fetched prices above the $900,000 mark.

See also  Singapore private residential property prices up 2.3% in Q4 2024, annual growth lower than in 2023

The $930,000 resale price now stands just shy of the current national record of $935,000 for a three-room HDB flat, which was set by a unit at SkyParc@Dawson in Queenstown, according to 99.co.

