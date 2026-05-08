3 passengers file lawsuit in UK against Singapore Airlines over turbulence on SQ321

SINGAPORE: Three passengers who had been injured on SQ321, which experienced severe turbulence on May 21, 2024, are suing Singapore Airlines.

The flight departed from London Heathrow and was bound for Singapore. It had been in the air for more than 10 hours and was at 37,000 feet when the incident occurred. It resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries to the 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board.

The turbulence caused the plane to fall by 178 feet (54.25 m) in less than five seconds and by 6,000 feet (1.8 km) in around five minutes.

The plane then made an emergency landing in Bangkok, where 104 passengers and crew were hospitalised, with 20 needing surgery or intensive care.

Lawsuit in UK High Court

And now, passengers Bradley Richards, Benjamin Read, and Alison Read have filed personal injury compensation lawsuits in the United Kingdom and are being represented by Keystone Law. The family of 73-year-old Geoff Kitchen, who died from a suspected heart attack in the aftermath of the turbulence, is not involved in the lawsuit.

Mr Richards, 31, sustained a head laceration that needed 20 stitches, multiple spinal fractures, and a spinal epidural hematoma. The telecoms engineer has said that the injuries he sustained may end his career.

Mr Read, meanwhile, suffered from neck injuries, and his wife, Ms Read, had a concussion that led to a seizure. Their son, then two years old, had fortunately been uninjured.

Reports say that Singapore Airlines has yet to respond to the claim.

According to one article, this is the first significant turbulence-injury litigation in UK courts in a generation.

While the final report from the investigation into the incident is likely to be released later this year, initial findings showed that there were no aircraft maintenance faults. The investigation was carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, with representatives from the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch and the US National Transportation Safety Board.

What the plane encountered was understood to be an incident of clear-air turbulence, when pilots are unable to detect the irregular motions that create disturbances.

Singapore Airlines gave passengers full fare refunds and offered $10,000 for passengers with minor injuries. For those with more serious injuries that need longer care, the airline offered $25,000 in advance payments. These, however, were explained to be merely partial payments. /TISG

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